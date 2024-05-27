Kate Beckinsale Reveals Mystery Illness That Led To Hospitalization While SLAMMING Body Critics!

Kate Beckinsale won’t stand for the body shamers.

On Sunday, the Underworld actress took to Instagram to share a since-deleted clip of herself in full ‘90s glam for her upcoming film Stolen Girl. One of the outfits she showed off was a body-hugging black dress, while another was a silk shirt, cutoff denim shorts, and goth platform boots. For both looks, she rocked a totally ‘90s blowout hairstyle and looked happy as can be striking a pose for the camera. But that happiness quickly came crashing down when commenters made her weight the focus of the post.

In the comments, people wrote things like:

“Sorry to say this Kate, but you do look a bit thin” “Kate! I think you’ve lost too much weight! You look amazing as usual but, put some weight on please!” “You always striked a great balance … But when your cheekbones start to show, the balance is lost” “Striking a pose… and havin fun. You are super thin.. losing weight?”

But one commenter in particular irked her enough to respond. They wrote, “What happened to you? You used to be gorgeous,” and the mom of one responded:

“I have been really sad. I watched my second dad die. It made me sick. Sorry you find me less attractive. I couldn’t give a f**k.”

In another comment, she added:

“I nursed my [stepdad] to his death early this year. My mum also has stuff going on. I am adjusting to watching two fathers die, one when I was 5, one in January of this year.”

As we reported back in January, Kate’s stepdad Roy Battersby passed away after a “brief period of illness” at 87 years old. Two months later, she, herself, landed in the hospital for a mystery illness.

And in another comment, the Total Recall actress seemingly revealed what that mystery illness is! According to Page Six, she wrote in the deleted post:

“I lost my soulmate cat of almost 19 years, also last year. I spent six weeks in hospital due to copiously vomiting blood from a [Mallory-Weiss tear] caused by the stress of a whole year ripping a hole between my [esophagus] and stomach.”

So THAT’S what landed her in the hospital! She revealed that it had something to do with her stomach last month, but this sounds really serious!

She also said she “experienced a severe flare of [her] mast cell disease,” which was “mitigated by stress, shock and grief.”

She continued:

“That’s what I am prepared to disclose that has contributed to some weight loss. What you think of my appearance and how I should look, independently of any circumstances in my life and my family’s is not important. I am trying to survive what feel[s] like unbearable losses, reactivated PTSD from discovering my very young father’s almost dead body as a very young child alone in the night, and working to support the family I have left.”

How tragic.

Finally, the Van Helsing star added:

“The fact you fancy girls who are heavier than I am does not feature in things that are important or relevant. I don’t care what your taste in women is. I care that you think any of us need to be apprised of it … Do better.”

Poor Kate! We’re sending her lots of love, strength, and good health.

