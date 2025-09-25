Jon Gosselin Reacts To Kate Dating Bodyguard She Denied Cheating With In 2009 -- And Their Son Collin Had A LOT To Say Too!

Kate Gosselin‘s new (or possibly longtime) relationship is stirring up a lot of drama with her ex-husband and son!

Earlier this week, the Kate Plus 8 alum revealed that she has a new boyfriend, with whom she has been seeing for “a little over a year.” She did not reveal his identity, but a source confirmed to Page Six on Wednesday that she is dating her former bodyguard, Steve Neild! Kate is “serious” about him, too! They are reportedly living together and planning to get married!

Fans may recognize Steve because he traveled around with the family for many years. There were even rumors that Kate cheated on her then-husband, Jon Gosselin, with him back in 2009! Whoa! The TLC personality denied the claims. However, in light of her love life update, Jon and Collin Gosselin — one of their sextuplets — are coming forward all these years later to say the affair rumors are TRUE!

Jon took to Instagram on Wednesday to share screenshots of the Page Six article about Kate’s romance with Steve, writing:

“Guess who really ruined the marriage.”

He then added on Instagram Stories, “I told you all,” and “No one believed me – guess I was right!!!”

That is all Jon had to say for now. His son, on the other hand? He had much more to get off his chest about the matter! Collin took to Instagram Stories that same day to throw more accusations about Kate, saying:

“What really upsets me is that my mom had an affair with our bodyguard way back in 2009, and for years would share hotel rooms with him while we went on family vacations, while I was in a connected room! Now everyone thinks her being with him is some cute novel romance.”

Yikes! The college student then defended his dad for how he was treated before when he was accused of cheating:

“By the way my dad received death threats and got shunned by the public for years for ‘having an affair’ and ‘leaving his kids.’ I hope she doesn’t try to play this one off. Just come forward and be truthful.”

Collin went on to say that he is “not big on the drama” and is “very busy” with school, work, and running his business, so he doesn’t want anyone to think he is trying to “feed on this.” He refuses to remain silent on the issue, though. He continued:

“However, I feel very strongly on the matter of cheating and then blaming someone else for your own actions. Everyone says my dad and I are hung up on my mom. We are not. We have suffered the damage of a narcissist and cried together. So no we won’t just go and make TikTok’s and act reformed when we still feel pain from our past.”

Collin added a broken-heart emoji before saying, “I love you dad.” Check out the posts (below):

Damn…

The 21-year-old wasn’t done yet! Collin then took aim at Kate’s claim that she had been dating her boyfriend for “a little over a year.” According to her son, they’ve been together for much, much longer! He said:

“What about when we’d go on vacation and you made me sleep on the hotel cot while you and Steve were together? Or when I’d be in a connected room while you shared one with him? What about when you were on Kate plus Date, but Steves [sic] home address was the same as yours?”

Kate and Steve were together even during Kate Plus Date! What! Collin continued:

“You’ve BEEN with him. You told me I broke our family when you couldn’t stay true to my dad. I’m not here to shame you. But you don’t understand the fact that dad and I have cried together from all the hurt. I’m done staying quiet.”

Kate hasn’t reacted to Jon and Collin’s comments about the alleged cheating yet. Will she stick with the same story if she does respond? What are your thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

