Kate Gosselin Gets Vulnerable About Losing Baby No. 7 During Sextuplet Pregnancy

Kate Gosselin is opening up about losing a child.

In part four of a six-part TikTok series published on Wednesday, the Jon & Kate Plus 8 alum got candid about experiencing a pregnancy loss while carrying her sextuplets. You see, she and ex-husband Jon Gosselin were actually expecting septuplets — Kate was initially pregnant with seven babies, but unfortunately lost one. Reflecting on the early stages of her famous pregnancy, she told followers:

“We had our first ultrasound at six weeks and there were seven babies. I think they had us come back the next week — it was either the next week or two weeks, I can’t honestly remember — to see how they had progressed.”

However, tragedy struck during that brief period between appointments:

“In between that time, the seventh baby stopped growing.”

How devastating…

Kate, who suffers from Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), a chronic condition which affects fertility, struggled to get pregnant before finally finding success through various fertility treatments. She and Jon first welcomed twins Cara and Mady in 2000, before getting pregnant with the septuplets in late 2003. But not without complications… She recalled:

“Along the way there was another emergency — besides the kidney stones, besides the hyper-stimulated ovaries before that — there was another emergency, at some point I started bleeding. I, of course, thought this was the beginning of a miscarriage [and] I was losing them all.”

Terrifying!

At the time, she and Jon rushed to the ER where she was “waiting on pins and needles” to discover the fate of her babies. She recalled the ultrasound technician “kinda shielding us” from view of the screen before finally revealing the news:

“At some point, she just got really quiet and I thought, ‘Here we go, it’s done,’ and I was really, really scared. All of a sudden, she said, ‘I see six.’ And I said, ‘You see six what?!’ And she said, ‘I see six heartbeats, they’re there.’”

It must have been devastating to lose a child, but SO amazing to hear that six were still healthy and developing. The now-50-year-old recalled feeling “committed to these babies” and promised herself she’d do whatever was necessary to keep them healthy:

“From that point on, I was in it. I was going to fight for them. I was going to do whatever. Not that I wasn’t before, but just the fact that it was dangled, I was threatened with losing them, it made me realize how much I already loved them. So that was very miraculous”

You can watch her full video (below):

Later, Kate revealed in the comments that she never learned the sex of the child she lost, but “always thought” it would have been a girl. And she even had a name picked out:

“Her name would have been Emma.”

Awww.

Months later, she went on to welcome Aaden, Alexis, Joel and Leah, Hannah, Collin — the latter of which she now has an estranged relationship with.

