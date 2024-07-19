Kate Hudson's Smelly Matthew McConaughey Fun Fact Might Make You Rethink That 2000s Crush!

Kate Hudson finally addressed the rumor that she made a very smelly Matthew McConaughey wear deodorant for once while working on Fool’s Gold together!

For those who don’t know, the actor has always been against using deodorant. He told People for his “Sexiest Man Alive” cover story in 2005 that he hadn’t put on any BO-masking product in two decades, all because he wanted to smell like “a man.” What?! But Matthew supposedly took in no complaints about his “natural smell.” His Tropic Thunder co-star Yvette Nicole Brown even claimed he has a “sweet, sweet scent,” saying:

“I remember that Matthew McConaughey said that he did not use deodorant and that he didn’t have an odor. So my first thought is, ‘I’m going to get as close as I can to him to see if he’s right.’ He did not have an odor. He smells like granola and good living. He has a sweet, sweet scent that is just him and it’s not musty or crazy.”

Not everyone would agree, though. Especially Kate! The guy apparently smelled so bad while filming Fool’s Gold that she requested he put something on to mask it! The Magic Mike star told Playboy way back in 2008 that his co-star — who already would have known his odor from their time playing lovers in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days — “always” brought him a “salt rock” on set. Salt rocks absorb moisture, which can help eliminate smells. She begged Matthew to use it, and he refused. He wouldn’t even budge and just wear cologne or deodorant for filming! Damn, McConaughey! Not even for Kate? Come on!

But wait, is the story true…?! During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday, Andy Cohen read a fan-submitted question all about the rumor regarding his body odor! He asked:

“Was that old urban legend true that you forced Matthew McConaughey to wear deodorant while filming Fool’s Gold?”

Her response? “NO!” Kate explained:

“No. He doesn’t wear deodorant — and by the way, I don’t either.”

However, she did admit his natural musk on set was… pretty pungent! In fact, the Glee alum said she could smell Matthew “from, you know, a mile” away on set because they “got so close” at times, adding:

“We’re au naturels.”

Eww! We don’t want to think about how bad the set smelled! Even if Matthew took multiple showers a day as he told Playboy, we bet his scent wasn’t all daisies all the time! Watch Kate make the confession on WWHL (below):

@bravowwhl Kate Hudson puts an old urban legend about Matthew McConaughey to rest once and for all. #WWHL ♬ original sound – BravoWWHL

[Image via Warner Bros./Watch What Happens Live/The Late Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube]