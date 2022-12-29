Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 12 With Alyssa Scott!!

Nick Cannon is a dad… yet again!

The Wild’N Out host and Alyssa Scott welcomed baby number 12 earlier this month, and the model is just now revealing that info to the eagerly-awaiting public! On Thursday, the momma took to her Instagram account to share photos and video of her newborn baby with Nick. The girl — whom the pair named Halo Marie Cannon — entered this world back on December 14. And now, a little more than two weeks later, we are learning all about her arrival!

Alyssa opened her new IG video celebrating the birth with a simple memorial of the date:

“December 14 2022. Our lives are forever changed”

Then, she went into the story. For one, she referenced late son Zen Scott Cannon, whom she and Nick lost at only 5 months old late last year after a tragic bout with brain cancer. But Alyssa says Zen was with her during delivery, and his spirit helped usher Halo into the world:

“Zen is in every breath I take. I know his spirit was with us in the room that morning. I know he is watching down on us, he shows me signs everyday. I will hold onto this memory forever. I will remember the sound of Nicks voice saying ‘it’s a girl’ and the look of everything we’ve been through flash across his face. I will remember the sound of her crying out with her first breath and feeling her heartbeat against mine. My sweet girl, I got my surprise!! We love you Halo Marie Cannon!”

Ch-ch-check out the video reveal of the monuments occasion (below):

So amazing! And here’s more from the beaming mom — a brand new photo of the baby girl released later on Thursday:

Congrats to the happy parents on this new adventure with Halo!

