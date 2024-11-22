Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Angelina Jolie's Kids Don't Want To Be Nepo Baby Movie Stars! Singer Kate Nash Joins OnlyFans -- Because She Needs The Money To Fund Her Tour! Prince Harry Sets Up Major Christmas Event -- With No Mention Of Meghan Markle! Halyna Hutchins' Mom Blasts Alec Baldwin For Continuing To ‘Unjustly Profit’ From Cinematographer’s Rust Death Kim Kardashian Drops MORE Tesla Robot Content -- And Now It’s Getting Steamy! LOOK! JoJo Siwa & GF Dakayla Wilson Split After CRAZY Expensive Vacation -- Details! King Charles & Prince Andrew No Longer On Speaking Terms: REPORT  Gisele Bündchen’s Baby Daddy 'Wants To' Marry Her Now -- She's Not So Into It!  Taylor Swift Eras Tour Ticket Scam Costs Family A Shocking $15,600! How Much Did Mike Tyson Get Paid For The Jake Paul Fight? Liam Payne's Manager 'NOT WELCOME' At Funeral Amid Death Investigation Kim Kardashian Delays Bar Exam Again -- And She 'Gets Mad When Anyone Brings It Up'!

OnlyFans

Singer Kate Nash Joins OnlyFans -- Because She Needs The Money To Fund Her Tour!

Kate Nash only fans funding new tour bus

Kate Nash has joined OnlyFans.

On Wednesday, the red-headed Foundations singer took to her Instagram Stories to share a racy pic of her booty clad in fishnet tights and a black thong. And the point of the pic?? To announce her debut on the often-NSFW content creation platform. Whoa!! What?!

Related: Sabrina Carpenter Upsets Some Fans With Simulated Sex Act — Did She Cross The Line??

If you’re wondering why Nash opted for an OnlyFans opt-in, well, it’s because she needs the money to fund her music tour! The 37-year-old headlined the photo with her new motto, “Butts 4 Tour Buses” before going into more detail:

“Touring makes losses not profits. Help me stay on tour, pay great wages and put on a high quality show by buying a piece of my arse or merch! Don’t worry about streaming my music I’m good for the 0.003 of a penny thanks woo!”

See the safe-for-work version of her promo post (below), with our conveniently placed emoji censor doing all the dirty work:

Kate Nash joins OnlyFans
(c) Kate Nash/Instagram

And as you can see in her promo post (above), the musician offered 20 percent off for the first 20 subscribers. Definitely a shocker! But also… maybe a good idea?!

What are your thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF in the comments down below!

[Images via Netflix/Avalon/WENN]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Nov 22, 2024 06:50am PDT

Share This