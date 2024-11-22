Singer Kate Nash Joins OnlyFans -- Because She Needs The Money To Fund Her Tour!

Kate Nash has joined OnlyFans.

On Wednesday, the red-headed Foundations singer took to her Instagram Stories to share a racy pic of her booty clad in fishnet tights and a black thong. And the point of the pic?? To announce her debut on the often-NSFW content creation platform. Whoa!! What?!

If you’re wondering why Nash opted for an OnlyFans opt-in, well, it’s because she needs the money to fund her music tour! The 37-year-old headlined the photo with her new motto, “Butts 4 Tour Buses” before going into more detail:

“Touring makes losses not profits. Help me stay on tour, pay great wages and put on a high quality show by buying a piece of my arse or merch! Don’t worry about streaming my music I’m good for the 0.003 of a penny thanks woo!”

See the safe-for-work version of her promo post (below), with our conveniently placed emoji censor doing all the dirty work:

And as you can see in her promo post (above), the musician offered 20 percent off for the first 20 subscribers. Definitely a shocker! But also… maybe a good idea?!

[Images via Netflix/Avalon/WENN]