Skins Star Kathryn Prescott Speaks Out For First Time After Getting Hit By Cement Truck Months Ago

Kathryn Prescott, who was struck by a cement truck while in New York City in September, is finally speaking out amid her recovery.

The Skins star took to Instagram for the first time since the accident to share a meaningful story about a woman who helped lift her spirits as she was headed to the hospital immediately following the collision. Sharing a photo of a rock to social media, Kathryn reflected:

“An anonymous woman, whose face I never saw, put this rock into my hand as I was being lifted onto a stretcher. She whispered into my ear that it was for good luck. When I finally got to the operating room and was being prepped for my first surgery, one of the assistants asked me what was in my fist. I realized I had been holding onto it since then without realizing.”

Overcome with gratitude for the sweet gesture and all the help she received while in critical condition, she continued:

“Thank you to that woman (if anyone knows who she is, please tell me) and to all of my amazing nurses, doctors, physical/occupational therapists and surgeons at NYP and Mount Sinai.”

She also took a moment to highlight her sister Megan for working so hard to get to her bedside amidst coronavirus travel restrictions. At the time of the crash, Megan, who is based out of the UK, took to IG to ask followers for help getting to the United States after the US Embassy rejected her request to fly over for a visit. With the help of her followers, her travel was quickly approved and she has been by her sister’s side ever since. Addressing Megan’s efforts, the A Dog’s Journey lead continued:

“Thank you to my sister for moving heaven and earth to get to me during a global pandemic and travel ban.”

The 30-year-old also gave a special shoutout to friends, family, and even her hospital roommate, concluding:

“Thank you to all of my friends for being there, without hesitation, and for sending your mums, friends and sisters when you couldn’t. Thank you to my hospital room mate for being who you are and for making me laugh, even when there wasn’t much to laugh about. Thank you to everyone who has reached out and helped in every and any way they could. From the bottom of my heart, thank you.”

It’s so comforting to hear from her for the first time since this scary ordeal! As we previously reported, the actress was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street in NYC, resulting in a “broken pelvis in two places, both of her legs, her foot and her left hand,” according to her sister. She “narrowly avoided paralysis” after undergoing “complex surgery,” Megan told fans.

By late September, Prescott was discharged from the hospital, but still had a long road to recovery. Megan, also a Skins alum, shared a lengthy update to social media, discussing Kathryn’s desire for privacy, saying:

“As many of you know, on September 7th, my sister Kathryn was run over by a cement truck while crossing the street in Brooklyn. She was badly hurt, and I am with her in New York as she takes her first steps back toward recovery. We are very grateful for all of the love and support everyone has shown to Kat. While Kat would like to keep her day-to-day progress and inevitable setbacks private, I wanted to at least let you know that she is out of the hospital, and working hard to put her body and life back together.”

We’re glad to hear that Kathryn’s recovery seems to be going well. We will continue to think of her and send her positive vibes as she counties to regain her health!

