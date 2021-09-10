Skins Star Kathryn Prescott In ICU After Being Hit By Cement Truck In NYC

Oh, no!

Kathryn Prescott, known for her role in Skins, has been hospitalized after getting hit by a cement truck in New York City on Tuesday. Her twin sister, Megan Prescott (inset), announced the scary accident on Instagram Thursday.

According to the 30-year-old, Kathryn has been in the ICU since getting struck by the vehicle while crossing the street earlier this week. After “fighting through complex surgery,” she still has an incredibly long road to recovery ahead of her. Megan, also a Skins alum, wrote:

“After fighting through complex surgery some of Kathryn’s injuries include: broken pelvis in two places, both of her legs, her foot and her left hand. She narrowly avoided paralysis. The doctors are hopeful that she will make a full recovery but this will only be possible with the correct care right now.”

Wow… So scary! We’re so glad she “avoided paralysis,” but know that she still has a long way to go to get back to full health.

Related: 16-Year-Old The Flash Actor Died Of Fentanyl Overdose

The update also came with a plea for help. Megan, who is in the UK, told followers that the US Embassy rejected her request to fly to the States for a visit on Thursday, and she asked fans to help in any way they can, saying:

“I need help getting to New York to support her recovery. I will have to help her until she can start to walk again. I need to be there to help her with literally everything as she will be able to do incredibly little by herself. She will be in rehab for a very long time and will need 24/hr care even after she leaves the hospital.”

It is clear that while the A Dog’s Journey lead struggles in the hospital, her twin is struggling not being by her side, candidly adding:

“I don’t know what to do with myself. I have to be able to get to my sister to care for her and right now I have no way of doing so. I know there is so much going on in the world right now but I am heartbroken that I can’t be with my twin sister in this horrible time in her life when she desperately needs me—I don’t want her to go through this alone.”

Read her emotional post in full (below).

Thankfully, because of fans’ outreach, she was approved for travel (likely without a quarantine requirement) on Friday morning. What a relief!

The sisters’ older brother Ben has also set up a GoFundMe page to help him “travel to Canada to eventually get to New York.” Per guidelines, this means a two-week quarantine before he can actually get to Kathryn’s side, but that is certainly better than being stuck in another country unable to help! To support this family during this unimaginably stressful time, check out their fundraiser HERE.

Related: North West Caught Savagely Mocking Kim Kardashian AGAIN!

Many have already come to the siblings’ aid — raising a total of £2,056 of the £2,000 goal. In the comment section of Megan’s post, Kathryn’s Dude co-star Alexandra Shipp expressed:

“This is so terrible!! I’m sending you guys love. I’m going to figure out how to help!”

And Skins co-star April Pearson added:

“I’m so sorry to hear this Meg, if only I could do more to help.”

We’re thinking of Kathryn while she recovers from these serious injuries!! What a truly terrible accident. Sending positive vibes her way!

[Image via FayesVision/WENN & Megan Prescott/Instagram]