Kathy Griffin Gives Heath Update, Says Lung Removal Surgery Was 'A Little More Than I Had Anticipated'

Kathy Griffin is in the process of recovering from the removal of half of one of her lungs, and understandably, she’s going through a lot as she settles in after the surgery.

On Wednesday night, the My Life On The D-List star gave an update to her fans and followers on social media about the surgery she had to deal with her newly-diagnosed lung cancer — despite never smoking.

D, as we reported upon the story breaking earlier this week, the comedian and longtime TV star revealed to her fans that surgery was her best chance to avoid chemotherapy and radiation treatments, and one day soon get back to normal function within her breathing.

Related: Flashback To Kathy’s Last Hospital Stay And An Unexpected COVID Scare!

Now, following the surgery, the 60-year-old star is admitting that things turned out to be “more than” she was expecting. It’s a serious, major surgery, of course, and understandably it sounds like Griffin is struggling with the post-op recovery early on.

She said as much in a new Twitter message, revealing to fans:

“To be honest, this cancer surgery was a little more than I had anticipated. Tonight will be my first night without any narcotic pain killers. Hello Tylenol, my new best friend!”

Ever the optimistic one, though, she continued from there by recounting this surgery relative to her past addiction to prescription pills and admitted that if she could survive that, she would definitely pull through here.

The former Bravo star finished her message by writing:

“The last time I was in a hospital was in June 2020 when I tried to take my life and overdosed on prescription pills. With over a year clean and drug free, I now know I can do this and anything I want without those devil pills. Y’know what? I fear drugs and addiction more than I fear cancer. So, I think I’ll be OK.”

Wow! Extremely candid. Here’s hoping she’s right, too, and she’ll be totally OK in time as her body heals and she becomes more accustomed to everything in due time.

Here’s the full post (below):

Wow.

Fans will recall that during her initial surgery announcement and cancer reveal earlier this week, Griffin wrote:

“I should have normal function with my breathing [after recovery]. I should be up and running around as usual in a month or less.”

So considering we’re still in the first 24-48 hour period after surgery, she clearly has some time left to lay low, relax on the couch, and recover as best she can.

Here’s hoping she recovers fully and on schedule, and is back up and at ’em soon enough!

[Image via FayesVision/WENN]