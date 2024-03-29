Katie Maloney Blasts Scheana Shay For Tracking Max Boyens Location To Expose Their Hookup!

Any hope fans had for Katie Maloney and Scheana Shay repairing their friendship this season may have gone out the window now! And it is all because the Good As Gold singer ticked off the 37-year-old sandwich shop owner by meddling in her business once again!

In case you missed it, this week’s episode of Vanderpump Rules saw Brock Davies telling Tom Schwartz that Katie hooked up with his best friend. No, it was not Tom Sandoval! She apparently slept with — or had a “revenge bang” as Schwartz put it — their former co-star, Max Boyens, following a night out with Brock and Scheana! Whoa!

How did Brock find out about this? Scheana checked Max’s iPhone location to make sure he got home OK. However, he was not at his place! Nope! Instead, he had been at Katie’s apartment that night and the morning after! It was not hard for Brock and Scheana to figure out what went down there…

Brock ended up confronting Katie about the hook up in front of the cast. And the Disrespectfully podcast host understandably was not happy with him for airing out her dirty laundry so publicly! Plus, she is pissed at Scheana for her involvement in the matter. In a preview for next week’s episode of Vanderpump Rules, Katie even goes off about Scheana invading her “privacy” and tracking Max’s location after their night out. She told Ariana Madix:

“I don’t like this invasion of privacy that’s been happening all around. I feel like my privacy was invaded via Scheana tracking Max like that.”

She has a point! Ariana pointed out that Scheana has her location too, saying:

“She has my location but I’m like, ‘How many people’s locations does she have and does she just sit in bed and track everybody?’”

To answer part of her question, Scheana admitted to having 56 peoples locations she can track on her phone at any point in time. Crazy, right?! As for the second half of the question? We hope she doesn’t “sit in bed and track everybody!” Talk about being super creepy if she did! Check out the preview (below):

Will viewers get a Katie and Scheana showdown over this? Or will they be able to move past this? We’ll see! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

