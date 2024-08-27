Wendy Williams Seen For First Time In Over A Year!

Wendy Williams has been spotted!

About a week ago, she and son Kevin Hunter Jr. walked into a holistic health store in Newark, New Jersey, and snapped some pictures with the man who runs the place. That’s a BIG deal, because it marks the first time the Wendy Williams Show alum has been seen in public in 18 months!

Per Page Six, Wendy and Kevin went into a shop called Bolingo Balance in the city of Newark. There, they not only purchased some products, but also took pictures with a man named Victor Bowman. He runs the store, and is the son of its late owner — renowned holistic health practitioner Dr. Sebi, AKA Alfredo Bowman. As you can see (below), Wendy was smiling in good spirits as she posed with Victor:

And that’s not all. An employee told Page Six that Wendy was “sharp, upbeat, and aware” during the visit, and had been “very bubbly” while chatting with Bowman. At one point, she sat down with Victor and had him explain some products. The worker noted that while the 60-year-old daytime television alum wasn’t as knowledgeable, she listened closely as they were explained to her:

“She was engaging but wasn’t as familiar with what we do here, so her son was more explaining things. She talked about circulation improvement but didn’t want to get into too much detail on their first meeting and plans to come back in the near future.”

In the end, Bowman sent Williams away with several holistic products, including iron-rich herbs like contribo, sarsaparilla, and bottano oil. Plus, she received a bottle of Dr. Sebi’s famed capsules which promote hormonal balance. Gotta have hormonal balance!

It’s not clear exactly which day Wendy showed up at Bolingo Balance, but per Page Six, Bowman first shared the above photo on his Facebook page on August 19. So, it seems this was a recent development! And considering this is the first time Wendy has been seen in public since March of 2023, it’s big news!

With all that she is going through while battling Graves’ disease, lymphedema, frontotemporal dementia, and even primary progressive aphasia, she’s got a lot on her plate. We’re glad that she’s focusing on her heath. And we’re glad her son could be there for her, too! Reactions, y’all?? Share ’em (below)!

