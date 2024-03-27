Katie Maloney Had A 'Revenge Bang' With THIS Vanderpump Rules Star!

A massive bombshell was dropped on this week’s episode of Vanderpump Rules! And the fuse on this one was lit over 10 years ago!

We finally got the reveal that Tom Schwartz and Scheana Shay kissed over a decade ago in Las Vegas while he was still dating Katie Maloney — and they never told her what happened — until now. Well, they technically didn’t come forward to fess up exactly. No, Schwartz spilled the beans about the cheating to Lala Kent, who in turn told Katie. So of course she later confronted Scheana and Schwartz about the matter.

The TomTom co-owner ended up complaining to Brock Davies about Katie and Ariana Madix “roasting” him for the kiss. While Schwartz does feel “ashamed” of his cheating, Scheana’s husband feels Katie blew the whole thing out of proportion — especially in light of the secret he knows about her! The WHAT?? Seriously?! Brock teased in a confessional:

“Katie’s overreacting to a kiss that happened 10 years ago. Katie needs to get off her high horse because I know for a fact there’s some real double standards happening.”

WHOA!!!

That’s when Brock spilled the tea. He claimed Katie hooked up with Schwartz’s bestie! No, we’re not talking about Tom Sandoval! It’s safe to say she would never, ever sleep with that man due to their tumultuous history! Katie apparently slept with another Vanderpump Rules alum… Max Boyens!

Wow! What’s the story?? Brock explained:

“We were partying the other night and Katie left with somebody in your friend group. It’s your boy, bro. She f**ked your best friend.”

Schwartz immediately knew he was referring to Max, and NOT Sandoval. Ha! Boyens got fired from the show in 2020 after only one season due to some disturbing racially-charged tweets. Schwartz was stunned by the reveal, saying in a confessional:

“Max is the former manager at TomTom, he’s also a very good buddy of mine. This has all the tell-tale signs of a revenge bang.”

The proof of this hookup? Scheana checked Max’s iPhone location that night and the morning after their night out and saw he’d been at Katie’s apartment both times. (That’s kind of creepy when you think about it, huh?) Brock continued:

“Throughout the night we could see them getting close. As we all start to leave, they kind of leave together.”

When Brock contacted Max about it, the former reality star apparently told him:

“It was bound to happen.”

Oof. Brock later confronted Katie about the hook up in front of the entire cast, calling her a hypocrite for being on Schwartz’s case for making out with Rachel Leviss last season:

“He got his ass rammed for keeping it in the friend group when you went to his best friend!”

However, she refused to feel bad for her actions! Katie pointed out:

“When I asked him like three months into our separation not to f**king f**k a friend in this group, he did not give a single f**k about what I thought, so.”

She has a point! In Katie’s defense, Schwartz broke their no-dating anyone in the friend group protocol long before she did. Plus, Katie had just found out he and Scheana kissed years ago during their relationship and never told her! This hookup with Max post-divorce seems to pale in comparison to that bombshell! Brock could show her some more sympathy. Just saying! But at the same time, we can recognize why Schwartz would be upset with his best friend sleeping with his ex-wife.

As for what Max has to say for himself? Schwartz revealed on the Vanderpump Rules After Show:

“He called me five days later. I could tell he felt so uncomfortable. We went and got lunch in the Valley. He’s like ‘Dude, I’m so sorry.’ Literally like f**king alcohol. Just proximity. And I think Katie was – I’m not saying she was the aggressor. I think it was mutual. But Katie was on a mission.”

However, Katie made it clear it was not on her “bucket list” to hook up with Max. She insisted there was “more flirting” on Max’s part than hers. Hmm. Watch the after-show (below):

The cast of VPR are so messy! LOLz! What do YOU think about the situation, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

