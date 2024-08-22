Ronda Rousey Hosted The Least Successful AMA In Reddit History -- This Is BRUTAL!

Social media never forgets! And Ronda Rousey just found that out when she tried to do a Reddit AMA!

In case you’re not caught up on Ronda and her history with conspiracy theories, let’s dial it all the way back to 2013. The WWE star shared a video from a conspiracy theorist at the time, suggesting the horrific Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre — which took the lives of 26 people, the majority of which were children — was a total set-up. The insane video said the entire shooting was a hoax fabricated by the government with crisis actors, on par with the comments that got Alex Jones sued into oblivion. Ronda called it a “must watch”.

Disgusting behavior. And she never stepped down from her stance! She simply deleted the post and shared a tweet saying “asking questions and doing research is more patriotic than blindly accepting what you’re told”. Yikes…

That was nearly ten years ago now, but many people online are determined not to let the world forget what she said. During a Reddit AMA in which users could ask the wrestler anything about her upcoming graphic novel, everyone decided to take it a different route. Rather than taking to the comments of r/SquaredCircle with their burning questions about her novel, she was bombarded with questions about her Sandy Hook controversy.

In fact, the majority of people didn’t ask her a SINGLE question about her book! And the ones that did got downvoted so badly they disappeared! We’re talking HUNDREDS of questions about Sandy Hook!

Here are a few of the questions from the now-locked AMA:

“In your graphic novel “EXPECTING THE UNEXPECTED” Will we see something unexpected like you apologizing to or acknowledging the families of the victims of the Sandy Hook Massacre where 20 children were ruthlessly gunned down?” “When you voiced Sonya Blade in Mortal Kombat 11, did all of your past bad decisions regarding your views about Sandy Hook being staged cause you to deliver an incredibly uninspired performance or was it just because you weren’t right for the role to begin with?” “Much like wrestling, a lot of people now think UFC is staged. Seeing as you competed in both, can you shed some light on if they’re staged, and while we’re at it, can you comment on if the sandy hook shooting was staged?” “Have you ever considered apologizing to the Sandy Hook parents for being one of the most recognizable athletes on the planet and spreading conspiracies that the murder of their children was staged?”

They went IN on her, y’all! One person even asked if she was going to fire her PR team over this:

“Do you plan on firing your PR team for this dumpster fire, or will you use this as a sign that you have a lot of personal growth to do?”

