Ariana Madix Has A New Gig -- Replacing Sarah Hyland On Love Island!

Ariana Madix‘s star continues to rise!

The cheating scandal and breakup may have been devastating, but her career since has been all uphill! And now the Vanderpump Rules star has landed her next big gig post-Scandoval — where she’ll be helping other hopeful romantics find love! Yup, that’s right. She’s reportedly been tapped to be the new host of Love Island USA!

TMZ broke the news on Wednesday, revealing that Ari will be filling in for the current host, Sarah Hyland, who has been at the helm of the franchise for the last two seasons (that’s 4 and 5). Apparently, the Modern Family alum booked another project that films at the same time, forcing her to bow out of the popular dating series.

An announcement on the Bravo personality’s new role is set to come soon, per the outlet — she just has to sign the papers first! As of now, sources said the new gig hasn’t been officially locked down yet, but everyone’s confident the deal will go through (barring any major and unexpected hiccups).

BTW, it’s an obvious next step for the self-described fangirl of the series. Last summer, the Something About Her sandwich shop owner made a cameo on the reality series, so the fanbase is already familiar with her! She then appeared a few months later on the spin-off Love Island Games, as well. Get a glimpse at her hosting skills (below):

She’s already a pro!

It’s unclear if this will be a one-time thing or if the Pump Rules icon could become a more permanent fixture on the show. Insiders noted there isn’t any indication right now that Sarah will return to her role, so if Ariana does well, it’s possible she could be cashing in this extra paycheck for a while. Just one more reason for her ex to be salty!

Ever since the messy cheating scandal emerged, Ariana’s career has blossomed — including a stint on Broadway! Who knew having her boyfriend cheat on her with her friend for around seven months — and having to find out on national TV — would be the best thing to ever happen to her?!? Makes ya wonder if a breakup would be the best thing for you, huh?? LOLz!

Many congrats. We’ll be excited to see her mingling with the singles soon! Reactions?! Let us know your thoughts on this casting decision (below)!

