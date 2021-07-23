Scheana Shay Confirms Her Engagement, Talks Pre-Proposal Prenup, & Debuts MASSIVE Engagement Ring!

Just like we reported on Thursday, Scheana Shay is an engaged woman!

The Vanderpump Rules star said yes to boyfriend-turned-fiancé Brock Davies this week after he popped the question on a rose petal-covered and gold-balloon-filled balcony at their El Lay home! And now, the 36-year-old reality TV star and new momma is rocking a MASSIVE engagement ring, to boot!

As you’ll recall from our earlier reporting on Shay’s engagement this week, the Bravo-lebrity had been walking around Los Angeles with what observers were noting was a HUGE ring on her left ring finger. Now, speaking to People about the whole situation, she’s sharing new details about what went into the proposal, what she thinks about everything in the aftermath, and how excited she is to be Mrs. Brock Davies!

For one, the fashionable reality TV star kind of knew something like this might be coming — but she was caught off guard when it actually happened. She reflected on that, and revealed how the couple hasn’t really started planning the nitty-gritty details of the wedding yet, by saying (below):

“I knew it was coming soon, but I didn’t know how or when. I was so surprised! Brock knows me so well and knew exactly how to do what I would want. There’s no date set, but our dream would be to get married in Bali. That’s where we first said ‘I love you.’ It’s a special place for us both!”

Awww! That’s so sweet!

And just like we shared yesterday, it turns out that the rumors were right about another thing: Kyle Chan was involved in designing the amazing engagement ring! Chan, who often appears on Vanderpump Rules and is a close friend of the whole cast, went with a 12.74-carat rectangular cushion-cut rare fancy pink morganite ring for the occasion. Davies spared no expense on it, and Chan truly went all in — with a 14-karat white gold band adorned with 12 diamonds of its own!

Davies explained to the outlet:

“Scheana and I have talked openly about what we want in life, all the way down to the ring. So all I needed to do was talk to our good friend Kyle Chan, who also happens to be an amazing jeweler. He ran with the design and came back with such a fire cut.”

No kidding!

The proposal itself was preempted by something interesting, too: a prenuptial agreement!

Wanting to “be smart about it” this time around, as she said later, Shay and Davies sat down at first to sign a prenuptial agreement in the express plan of getting married sometime soon. But then the former rugby player shocked Scheana by taking her through the actual proposal right then and there!

She explained:

“We walk in, we sit down at my kitchen island, and he gives me this beautifully printed, typed-out letter. I’m not even three words in and I’m bawling. It was like our whole love story… And then all of a sudden like a f**king wizard magician, he bends down and pulls out this huge bouquet of flowers.”

OMG! So sweet!

And under a balloon arch on the balcony, with a “Marry Me” sign waiting for the occasion, Davies popped the question!

LOVE IT!!!

And so they shall live, happily ever after, with daughter Summer Moon Honey Davies along for the ride.

So happy for the cute couple!!!

[Image via Scheana Shay/Instagram]