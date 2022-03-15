Vanderpump Rules Stars Katie Maloney & Tom Schwartz Split After 12 Years Together!

It turns out that fans’ recent concerns about Katie Maloney‘s relationship with Tom Schwartz have been right on the money!

According to a new report, the Vanderpump Rules stars have split after more than 12 years together — and they are currently discussing whether to officially file for divorce!

As Perezcious readers will recall, last week we covered the abundance of fan conversations about whether the two reality TV stars had secretly split up after Katie was spotted without her wedding ring in several social media snaps.

Well now, per insiders spilling to The Sun, it turns out there was something to those rumors, because the outlet claims the reality TV couple have separated! A source close to the couple is quick to note that the duo has been “flip-flopping” on whether or not to split for good:

“Katie and Tom have split and gotten back together and split and gotten back together. They’re currently not together, no. She’s doing her own thing right now.”

Oh no!

And the source continues from there, revealing the two Bravo-lebrities have “discussed” divorce, but have yet to file:

“They flip-flop. They’re still cordial and see each other and go to the same events because of their mutual friend group but they just focus on themselves. She hasn’t filed for divorce yet but it’s been discussed. They’re just taking time apart right now and seeing what happens.”

“Taking time apart.” Huh. Will this be permanent?? Sounds like a tough time for both of ’em. Sending love and light!

This is where things get more pointed, though. The source also added that the tale of the tension is more complicated than just a mutual desire to split. Rather, the insider alleges, it is “Katie’s story to tell,” because their parting was “her decision.” Hmm…

The source spills more tea, alleging that Katie believes Tom “didn’t step up” in their marriage:

“She feels the fault is on him and he had his chances to be better but he didn’t step up to the challenge. Now she is focused on her own happiness, something that wasn’t prioritized in their marriage.”

Wow!

The pair have quite a history together, with their relationship beginning in 2010, and initially culminating in a romantic ceremony in 2016. It came to light later that the couple hadn’t actually filed their marriage documents at the time, though, and they eventually opted for a second ceremony — with the proper paperwork filed — in 2019.

This isn’t the first time Tom and Katie have run into problems, either. Back in 2017, the pair was the subject of another set of divorce rumors on social media. At the time, the duo strongly denied that there were any issues between them. A year later, however, it was revealed on the hit Bravo show that Tom had allegedly been unfaithful to Katie earlier in their relationship — so it did indeed almost end.

Whatever may come from this current separation, we just hope for the best for both of them. There’s a lot of history here, and making a major decision like this certainly isn’t easy.

