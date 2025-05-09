Got A Tip?

Katy Perry Claps Back At Haters Claiming She 'Can't Dance'!

Katy Perry is responding to critics who say she can’t dance!

As you know, the Firework songstress has been on her new Lifetimes Tour, and recently made a stop in Houston. She’s been facing some pretty intense criticism for a while now, with her recent trip to space as well as her latest album 143 — but she’s not letting the haters get her down.

During her latest tour stop on Wednesday, the 40-year-old was singing her hit song T.G.I.F. (Last Friday Night) when she broke into a bouncy dance move resembling jumping jacks. In a TikTok that captured the moment, she can be heard saying:

“Show them that when they say I can’t dance!”

And then she turned around and lifted her skirt, flashing her underwear to the crowd! OMG!

See for yourself (below):

@rollingstonebr

Durante show, Katy Perry rebate críticas de que não sabe dançar bem: “Mostre isso a eles quando disserem que eu não sei dançar.” ???? Katy Perry Daily Brasil via X #KatyPerry #RollingStoneBrasil

♬ som original – Rolling Stone Brasil

Many fans have said she’s serving absolutely no choreo and giving minimal stage effort in comparison to her past tours.

What do U think of Katy’s clap back, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

May 09, 2025

