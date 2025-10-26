Katy Perry & Justin Trudeau Make First OFFICIAL Public Appearance As A Couple!

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau aren’t hiding their love any longer!

On Saturday, the California Gurls singer and the former Canadian Prime Minister made their first official public appearance as a couple! The milestone moment was in Paris in celebration of Katy’s 41st birthday… and they looked SO adorable! In photos and videos obtained by TMZ, the Woman’s World songstress wore her hair back in a sleek bun and stunned in a sultry red dress. Justin matched Katy’s sleek vibe with a fashionable all black suit. You can see the photos HERE.

According to the outlet, the couple attended a cabaret show at the Crazy Horse Paris, where fans were waiting outside to catch a glimpse of them together. After the show ended, Katy and Justin emerged hand-in-hand as fans sang the pop star happy birthday and graced her with a rose to match her red dress.

This marks Katy and Justin’s first official public appearance… Fans will remember they were first spotted together on a date earlier this summer, and Justin followed up by attending her Lifetimes Tour in Montreal. And who could forget those steamy yacht pics?! All of that was while the pair were reportedly trying to keep their relationship more “private.” But it looks like they might just be getting more and more comfortable with their outings!

