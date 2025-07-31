OMG Justin Trudeau Looks Smitten At Katy Perry's Concert!

Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry wasted no time getting together again!

Earlier this week, the former Canadian Prime Minister and pop star were seen enjoying a romantic dinner together in Montreal, as sources said sparks were flying between the unlikely duo, who have reportedly been bonding for weeks now. And now that’s never been more obvious!

The politician had a prime spot at Wednesday night’s Lifetimes Tour performance at Montreal’s Bell Centre!! In photos and videos taken by nearby fans, the 53-year-old beamed as he watched his new boo perform. Justin was joined by his 16-year-old daughter, Ella-Grace. But don’t get it twisted. He wasn’t just being a good dad by attending the concert with the teen — he was SO into it! Along with showing off the biggest smile, Justin was seen dancing and even singing along to Katy’s hits, including Firework and Dark Horse.

Justin Trudeau spotted at Katy Perry’s Lifetimes Tour. pic.twitter.com/BKx8b87sPT — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 31, 2025

So cute! He’s really into her! Reacting to the sightings, fans wrote on X (Twitter):

“Bro must be DOWN BAD if he’s willing to go to lifetimes concert” “Imagine getting good seats at a concert and you see a former head of state just hanging out to support his new girlfriend.” “Wait is she gonna be the president of Canada now?” “Trudeau looks VERY happy at the Katy Perry concert” “They honestly might be good for each other.”

Hah! Seems like things are really heating up between ’em… Orlando Bloom could be a thing of the past sooner than expected!

Reactions!? What do U think of this pairing?? Tell us (below)!

