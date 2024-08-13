Katy Perry Under Investigation For Environmental Damage In Lifetimes Music Video!

Katy Perry isn’t just flopping! She’s… hurting the earth??

Days after her Lifetimes music video dropped, it’s come out she’s under investigation for possible environmental damage to the dunes of S’Espalmador! The gorgeous area, found in Spain’s Balearic Islands, is one of the locations she chose to look like she was having the time of her life.

The issue is they’re protected due to their importance to the environment — and the area is prohibited! It’s even marked off with ropes!

The Environment Department of the Balearic Islands dropped a press release on Tuesday saying Katy and director Stillz filmed without the proper authorization, which is illegal! The dept made clear filming there is not inherently a “crime against the environment” as one can get authorization. But they didn’t, so no one was on hand to make sure Katy and the crew didn’t cause any damage to the protected dunes! Oof!

This is NOT a good look for Katy, who previously lost some feminist cred as well after hiring on Dr. Luke to produce her new record. Seems like she just doesn’t care about anything anymore. Damn, did Witness really do that bad??

The answer, of course, is yes, it did. But it’s no excuse for endangering areas of ecological importance.

