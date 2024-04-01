Billie Eilish Claps Back At Flustered Taylor Swift Fans Mad About Her ‘Wasteful’ Sustainability Comments!

Billie Eilish is going toe-to-toe with angry fans.

Last week, the two-time Oscar winner sat down with Billboard and slammed “some of the biggest artists in the world” for making so many different vinyl variants to boost their sales despite how “wasteful” it is. She said:

“It’s some of the biggest artists in the world making f**king 40 different vinyl packages that have a different unique thing just to get you to keep buying more. It’s so wasteful, and it’s irritating to me that we’re still at a point where you care that much about your numbers and you care that much about making money — and it’s all your favorite artists doing that s**t.”

She didn’t name anyone specifically, but it’s hard NOT to think of Taylor Swift, who’s been releasing multiple versions of all her old AND new albums! And we all know how fervent Swifties can be, so these comments did NOT take well. In the days since the interview, Tay’s army of fans have flocked to social media to call out Billie’s “shady” comment. And, they’ve spent time dissing her album sales in comparison to Taylor’s — even though that kind of proves the Bad Guy singer’s point!

But on Sunday, Billie had enough. She took to Instagram to clap back with a follow-up statement urging fans to “actually read” what she said:

“okay so it would be so awesome if people would stop putting words into my mouth and actually read what i said in that billboard article. i wasn’t singling anyone out, these are industry-wide systemic issues. & when it comes to variants, so many artists release them — including ME! which i clearly state in the article. the climate crisis is now and it’s about all of us being part of the problem and trying to do better sheesh”

She also included a link to her interview. See (below):

For her 2021 album Happier Than Ever, Billie did release variants. However, she used 100% recycled vinyl and biodegradable sugarcane shrink-wrap. She also helped launch REVERB’s Music Decarbonization Project. Just saying!!

Thoughts?? Sound OFF in the comments!

