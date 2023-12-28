Taylor Swift Private Jet Tracking Instagram Page GONE -- Days After She Got Called Out For CO2 Emissions!

Have the days of tracking Taylor Swift’s jets come to an end??

Swifties will probably be familiar with the Instagram page dedicated to tracking where the Eras Tour performer charts her private jets — but it looks like the account has been deleted! If you search @TaylorSwiftJets on the photo sharing app, results show a notice informing users the “page isn’t available.” More specifically, it says “the page may have been removed.” See (below):

This comes just days after reports surfaced that based on the page’s tracking, her trips have produced a whopping 138 tons of CO2 emissions! Holy s**t! Last week, DailyMail.com reported that it would take planting 2,282 trees and allowing for 10 years of growth to offset that… WOW.

The Lover singer was hounded on social media for the environmental damage, with users blasting her frequent trips to see boyfriend Travis Kelce in Kansas City. One user pointed out:

“It would take the average person worldwide 34 years to produce this much.”

That’s a pretty bad look for Taylor, and it’s not the first time she’s been blasted for this. Last year, the Grammy winner topped the list of celeb CO2 emitters with 170 flights and more than 22,923 minutes — resulting in 8,293.54 metric tons of CO2. We don’t know how or why the account got taken down, but we bet she’s pretty glad to not have that sort of dirty laundry being aired out anymore. Some of her fans certainly are — take a look at their reactions (below):

JET ACCOUNT IS GONE TAYLOR CAN HAVE PRIVACY NOW WE CHEERED pic.twitter.com/6yyMVk4Udm — holls ⸆⸉ (@tntayvis) December 22, 2023

taylor and her friends ending deuxmoi and now the jet tracking page has gone what an incredible way to end the year pic.twitter.com/gt9k8Zw7O5 — TAYVIS ♡ (@tayvisnation) December 22, 2023

Hah!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Are you glad or bummed the account is gone? Let us know in the comments down below!

