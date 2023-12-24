King Charles Set To Break Annual Christmas Broadcast Tradition With THIS Change!

King Charles III is making a slight tweak to the traditional Christmas Day broadcast!

Related: Nick Cannon Visits Children’s Hospital Dressed As Santa!

Buckingham Palace is teasing the Monarch’s annual Christmas message with a photo of him standing next to a beautifully-decorated tree… But there’s a twist!

On Saturday, Majesty Magazine, which documents important royal news every month, noted on Instagram that the King will be standing next to a “living” tree in the Centre Room at Buckingham Palace for the first time ever! And it sounds like its ornaments are just as sustainable as the tree itself!

The outlet wrote:

“Adorned with natural and sustainable decorations including hand-turned wood, dried oranges, brown glass, pinecones and paper”

Well done, King Charles!

And get this… The mag reported that the tree is set to be “replanted” after it’s done being used for the holiday season! How cool is that?! See (below):

Will YOU be tuning into the annual Christmas Day broadcast, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via BBC/YouTube]