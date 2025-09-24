Katy Perry Gets Real About 'Opportunity' & 'Losses' After Wild Year Following Orlando Bloom Breakup

Katy Perry is getting real about her world following one of the craziest years of her life.

As we’ve been following, the Firework songstress has had one hell of a year. From questionable travel choices, to a shocking breakup, it seems like the past year has been several Lifetimes for her. And now, she’s acknowledging how it’s been affecting her in a new Instagram post.

This week, the 40-year-old dedicated a carousel of photos to the one year anniversary of the release of her latest album 143. In the caption, she wrote:

“You KCs know I’m not one for anniversary posts. I tend to be mostly a futurist but it would be negligent of me to not acknowledge the incredible impact this last year has had on me. 1 year ago, 143 came out and I took the weekend to reflect. Records are snapshots of an artist trying to tell their story of where they are now or have been, and hope someone will hear themselves in some of the messages. 143 to me was literally me saying I love you to my fans.”

She went on to say the whole point of the album was because she was “reconnecting” with her fans through her music and her Lifetimes Tour. She also reflected on the “rollercoaster” she and her Katy Cats have been on:

“We cats (and rats) have been through a rollercoaster, but wherever the ride took us, we have been together. I am so proud of the community we are and growing to become.”

The Woman’s World artist went on to address her “losses” — which she called “valuable” in their own way. She noted:

“History is important, we learn from history, we are reminded of how to and what not to do when we look back. We celebrate the wins and reflect on the losses. All of it is valuable. Let’s hope we get to evolve together for years to come and at the end of it all be proud and at peace with how we tried our best in this imperfect world.”

Sounds like she’s really coming to terms with her shocking breakup… And perhaps fully moving on to her new endeavors??

It really seems like it, as she said she’s finally at a place where she truly loves herself again:

“Lately I have been seeing 341 which has me thinking now after giving so much… do I love myself, finally? Well, I get the opportunity to answer that question anew every day. Today’s answer is yes. I am proud of where and how I have landed in this moment. Proud of myself, proud of my fans and proud that I keep on swinging. Wrapping up the South American leg once again reminded me of what’s real. There’s no coincidence I would be doing that exactly one year from when I put out the album and played Rock In Rio in Brazil.”

Aww… We’re so glad to hear she’s doing better.

Wrapping up her candid post, Katy extended lots of love to her fans, and said now she’s focusing on the future:

“Through my years in the spotlight, I have been beloved, tested and tried. That’s the journey. I am blessed to know that there’s always two sides to each coin, and I learn that even when I hit tails, somehow through it all, I keep making my wishes. My best friend once gave me a framed 19th century book called What Katy Did Next. I’ve never read it, but the title has always stuck with me. That’s the point – it’s about continuing to move forward, and dream. Whatever comes next, I’m letting it unfold naturally. No forcing, no controlling – just trusting the angels, the fans, and the music to guide me where I’m meant to go. Please know this: my love for you is unconditional, and I couldn’t do any of this without you.”

See her full post (below):

Thoughts on Katy’s super introspective post, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below).

