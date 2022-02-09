No, Orlando Bloom & Katy Perry Did NOT Secretly Marry Last Year! And Here's Why!

Katy Perry is fiiiiinally addressing those wedding rumors!!

Nearly one year ago, back in March, the singer and her fiancé Orlando Bloom sent the internet into a tizzy when she was spotted wearing a gold band on her ring finger. Since then, many fans have been left wondering: did the pair secretly tie the knot or what?? We mean, the casual sighting was captured in pics published by Page Six while the couple was out grabbing coffee during a vacation in Hawaii — honeymoon, anyone??

Radio hosts Kyle Sandilands and Jackie O of Australia’s Kyle and Jackie O Show have officially cracked the mystery, getting the answers straight from the American Idol judge herself!

During a virtual appearance on the show, Katy was forced to address the situation when Kyle asked point blank:

“Have you and Orlando got married secretly or you just dragging this out? Or are you not sure? What’s going on there?”

Katy definitively denied the nuptials had already taken place. Rest assured — everything’s good between these two (who have been engaged since 2019)! But there has been one little hang-up they can’t seem to get over. Katy explained that the pandemic has really hampered their exotic wedding plans:

“It’s a destination location…we’re still trying for it to work out. But every couple of months it’s like, new variant! New variant! New variant!”

Ugh. COVID-19 keeps finding a way to mess up so many happy moments for couples and families all over! Don’t worry, though, as soon as it’s safe, Katy and Orlando still plan to get married in front of all their loved ones. The performer insisted after the pandemic is over:

“Let’s go party after this!”

Hah! Back in March 2020, a source told ET that the parents of 1-year-old Daisy Bloom were planning to walk down the aisle in Japan, so it’s no wonder they’ve been struggling to reschedule that with the ongoing health crisis!

In some good news, last month, another source told ET the pair couldn’t be doing better, even though they haven’t made their marriage official yet. As they approach the third anniversary of their engagement on Valentine’s Day, the source noted:

“They’re doing very well as a couple and have gotten into a great groove. They want to expand their family. They’re both super supportive of each other’s careers and love parenting together.”

That wasn’t the only thing Kyle and Jackie managed to get out of the 37-year-old. The radio personalities also asked the California Girls vocalist about her beau’s infamous nude paddle-boarding fiasco.

As Perezcious readers know, the Pirates of the Caribbean star was captured with his paddle-sized peen out while vacationing in Sardinia in 2016. Now that he’s a proud dad, surely he’s “more ‘proper’” these days, Kyle hoped, asking:

“Have you got your husband-to-be wearing pants on holiday now after those photos?”

Apparently, there’s no changing Bloom’s free-spirited nature! The songwriter teased:

“You can’t put reins on that man! He’s a wild stallion, and that’s how I like it!”

LOLz! Take a listen to a clip of the interview (below)!

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers — are you glad or bummed that the couple hasn’t tied the knot yet? And what do you think she was wearing that gold ring for then? Sound OFF (below)!

