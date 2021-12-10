Orlando Bloom Says He & Katy Perry COMPETE To Suck Snot Out Of Baby Daisy's Nose!

Parents who suck snot together, stay together!

At least, that’s what Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry are into after they bought the NoseFrida Snotsucker. The 44-year-old actor delighted some fans — and repulsed others — when he took to the comments section on a recent Instagram post from the parenting company Frida Baby about its Snotsucker, which is designed to pull mucus right out of a baby’s nose.

Here’s how it works: parents place a syringe that’s connected to a long tube in the baby’s nostril, put the other end in their mouth, and literally suck the boogers right out. Despite there being a sponge in the syringe that stops the mucus from going up the tube and into the parents’ mouth, some on the internet feel the product is a bit too icky.

Not Orlando, though! Seeing as he and Katy have been busy raising their baby daughter Daisy, the product has been quite useful for them. But the Carnival Row star admitted they take it a step further — and have snot-sucking competitions!

The British star wrote:

“I’ve sucked out so much snot with this thing. Katy and I take turns to see who can get out the biggest booger. So far she’s winning or maybe that means she’s losing? Lol parenthood is weird but at least our daughter can breathe at night.”

Parents of the year!

After Orlando’s comment was captured by the IG account Comments by Celebs, many social media users felt the need to say they were officially icked out, writing:

“That made me want to gag” “This is birth control.” “It’s all fun and a wonderful invention until the little blue sponge isn’t in all the way and you get a mouth full of your little kids snot. #Truestory” “I tried this and I couldn’t do it. My stomach couldn’t handle it”

Others, however, said they were also big fans of the product, sharing:

“Used to be so grossed out. Now I love to see a huge booger come out. So satisfying!” “Literally the best baby invention”

The company says the “natural” and “hygienic” item was created by doctors, explaining on its website:

“The Frida NoseFrida is your go-to natural, hygienic baby booger buster. It’s totally safe (for parents AND baby), so you can say ‘sayonara’ to snotty noses. NoseFrida creates a seal with the outside of the baby’s nostril for gentle snot-suckin’. Disposable filters are clinically proven to prevent the transfer of mucus or bacterial germs to the snot sucker when clearing stuffy noses.”

Would YOU use this product, Perezcious parents?

