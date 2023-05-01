Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Try SO HARD To Make Sure They Don't Break Up!

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom rely on their initials to keep them in check! But what does that even mean??

On Sunday morning, the American Idol judge posted several snapshots of the couple while reflecting on their relationship. Giving fans a glimpse into their daily motto, she dished:

“Orlando and I’s initials are O.K. We continuously put in the work to make sure they aren’t K.O. Find yourself a partner that will go down to the mat with you and get back up every time. I love you my fighter @orlandobloom “

Who knew romance would include so much fighting?! LOLz!

Related: Katy Perry ‘Rude’ Streak Continues On American Idol

The Pirates of the Caribbean star felt similarly since he slid into the comments, writing:

“I love you and our love bombs wouldn’t have it any other way “

Cute! Ch-ch-check out the post (below)!

The pair have been engaged since February 2019, and they have been open about the ups and downs of their love story from the very beginning. Earlier this year, Orlando told Flaunt Magazine that there is “never a dull moment” in the relationship. Referring to his soon-to-be wife as his “baby mama and life partner,” the 46-year-old admitted things can be challenging since they’re in “two very different pools,” he explained:

“Her pool is not a pool that I necessarily understand, and I think my pool is not a pool that she necessarily understands. Sometimes things are really, really, really, challenging. I won’t lie.”

Related: Tish Cyrus Is Engaged To Dominic Purcell — See The Ring!

On some of the battles they’ve experienced, he added:

“We definitely battle with our emotions and creativity, [but] I think we’re both aware of how blessed we are to have uniquely connected in the way that we did at the time that we did, and there’s definitely never a dull moment.”

The couple welcomed their 2-year-old daughter Daisy Dove in 2020 and have been putting in SO much work to remain “O.K.” as much as possible. In an episode of Chelsea Handler’s podcast Dear Chelsea in May 2022, the Firework singer revealed they started couples therapy — and it’s really helped them! She shared:

“Your partners usually see your best and your worst sides because they are there to be your mirrors.”

Their “worst sides” typically come out to play when they’re having a hard time navigating their busy schedules and parenting, she continued:

“The resentment can get really strong when you’re both working really hard. God bless successful people in the spotlight. When you want to come back to being normal in a domesticated world where you have a child and stuff like that, you have to really learn how to be kinda different out there, in the big and the small. So we’ve had a lot of success with that.”

You know they’re committed to their romance when they’re willing to do whatever it takes to be in a happy and healthy relationship! The latest battle the pair have been facing together has been a pact to stay sober. While at an event in late March, Katy revealed she was five weeks sober because she and her man “want to quit” drinking. Thoughts? Let us know (below)!

[Image via Katy Perry/Instagram]