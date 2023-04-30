Tish Cyrus Is Engaged To Dominic Purcell -- See The Ring!

Exciting news! Tish Cyrus is engaged!

The momma of Miley Cyrus made the surprise announcement of her engagement to Prison Break star Dominic Purcell on Instagram Saturday night by posting two stunning pictures. In the first one, the 53-year-old actor could be seen wrapping his arms around Tish as she shows off her gorgeous emerald-cut engagement ring. Another snapshot shows the 55-year-old smiling at the camera while her new fiancé leans in to give her a kiss on the cheek. She wrote in the caption alongside the sweet images of the happy couple:

“A thousand times…. YES.”

Related: Surprise! Watch Jersey Shore Star Angelina Pivarnick Get Engaged!

AWW! You can ch-ch-check out Tish’s sparkler (below):

For those who don’t know, the engagement comes less than a year after she made her romance with Dominic Instagram official by posting an adorable snap of them cuddling by the pool. She began dating The Flash star months after she filed for divorce from her ex-husband Billy Ray Cyrus following more than 28 years of marriage. According to court documents obtained by People at the time, Tish claimed the reason for their split was due to “irreconcilable differences.” The couple later released a joint statement about their divorce, saying:

“It is after 30 years, five amazing children and a lifetime of memories, we have decided to go our separate ways — not with sadness, but with love in our hearts. We have grown up together, raised a family we can be so proud of, and it is now time to create our own paths. We will always be family and look forward to a continued and loving shared experience as friends and parents. We have not come to this decision lightly or quickly but with so much going on in the world, we wanted to provide some clarity and closure, so we can remain focused on what is important. With Love and Hope… Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus.”

Following their breakup, Tish was not the only one to move on with a new partner. Billy Ray announced his engagement to Australian singer Firerose back in November. At this time, none of their kids — including Miley, Noah, Brandi, Trace, and Braison — have reacted to their mom’s engagement news.

Congratulations to Tish and Dominic! We are wishing the pair nothing but the best during this new chapter in their lives. Reactions to the engagement, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via Tish Cyrus/Instagram]