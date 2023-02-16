Orlando Bloom Explains Why He & Katy Perry Regularly 'Battle': 'Things Are Really, Really, Really Challenging'

Orlando Bloom is getting candid about his relationship with Katy Perry — and why it’s not all rainbows and naked paddleboarding!

As you know, the power couple have been making headlines since the early days of their relationship back in 2016 — they got engaged in 2019, and welcomed their daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, in 2020. However, the United Kingdom native wants fans to see that behind the veil of Hollywood glamor, he and Katy face relationship challenges just like everybody else!

In his cover feature for Flaunt Magazine’s latest issue Wednesday, the 46-year-old revealed that because he and his “baby mama and life partner” are in different creative fields, there can sometimes be a learning curve:

“We’re in two very different pools. Her pool is not a pool that I necessarily understand, and I think my pool is not a pool that she necessarily understands. Sometimes things are really, really, really challenging. I won’t lie.”

As you know, Orlando has been acting for decades, starring in both The Pirates of the Caribbean AND The Lord of the Rings franchises. Katie, on the other hand, has been a vocal powerhouse in the world of pop for years, and has more recently settled into a mentorship role as a judge on American Idol… Okay, so maybe their problems aren’t exactlyyy like everyone else’s… But everyone can relate to not really “getting” what your partner does for a living.

Orlando’s latest acting gig has been on Prime Video’s Carnival Row, which the outlet noted films in Eastern Europe for weeks at a time — a bit more than a hop and a skip from their Beverly Hills home base, to say the least! We can definitely see the potential for that to cause strain on their relationship, especially with a young toddler at home. Katy has also been maintaining a Las Vegas residency, as many of you know.

You may recall back in May 2022, the I Kissed a Girl songstress revealed she and Orlando had begun couples therapy — after she was spotted without her engagement ring. She noted at the time:

“The resentment can get really strong when you’re both working really hard. God bless successful people in the spotlight.

Ultimately, though, we’re glad to hear that at the end of the day, the two still cherish one another, even if that’s sometimes on a battlefield:

“We definitely battle with our emotions and creativity, [but] I think we’re both aware of how blessed we are to have uniquely connected in the way that we did at the time that we did, and there’s definitely never a dull moment.”

