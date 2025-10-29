Katy Perry SLAMMED For Smashing Her Birthday Cake As Backup Dancers Eat It Off The Floor!

Fans are pissed at Katy Perry!

The Firework singer has sparked backlash across social media after derailing a birthday surprise. There’s currently a video that has people up in arms from a backstage moment at one of Katy’s Lifetimes Tour shows. In it, her crew gathers to surprise her with a cake for her 41st birthday! Super cute, right? The Thinking of You singer is clad in her tour wardrobe and blows out the candles as her crew sings and cheers in celebration of her. But what comes next is what’s riling up fans…

Instead of breaking out a knife and paper plates to pass out slices, Katy picks up the massive cake and rushes over to a man wearing a headset and tries to smash it on him — except he manages to dodge it and the cake splats on the ground. Some laughter is heard in the background as a few backup dancers approach the birthday dessert and eat it off the ground.

One X (Twitter) user reposted the video, claiming it was her mother who “baked this cake” and was “so excited about the opportunity to make a cake for Katy Perry and spent so long on it.” It’s not clear if she was being sarcastic or not, but she added:

“im genuinely confused and upset as to why she would do this”

my mom was the one that baked this cake, she was so excited about the opportunity to make a cake for Katy Perry and spent so long on it, im genuinely confused and upset as to why she would do this pic.twitter.com/jEUptQPzsx — katherine jayne (@katherinejaayne) October 29, 2025

In the replies, fellow netizens have rushed in with disapproval:

“I wonder what having that mindset is like, to just throw away a whole cake everyone could’ve enjoyed… and then leaving that mess on the floor for someone else to clean up cause I know damn well she ain’t pick up no broom and mop after lol” ““Katy can’t do anything without being cringe AF”” “Spoiled” “Stop glorifying singers lmao” “I don’t understand why some people do this, ruining a beautiful cake like it means nothing. In other parts of the world, there are kids who can’t even have a cake on their birthday? It’s such a waste and sign of disrespect to the baker who put so much effort to create the cake.” “The most disrespectful thing is her being okay with her crew having to demean themselves to eat food off the floor which she threw instead of serving it up for them. Hope she had another cake on standby.” “Wow, that’s a weird move, can’t imagine why she’d do that.” “This hurt my feelings and I didn’t even bake the cake.” “the craziest craziest part is that someone else is gonna clean that s**t up.”

Others, however, defended Katy and raised an eyebrow at the poster’s claim that it was her mother who baked the cake:

“Your mom’s job was done when she sent the cake out of her bakery” “As a baker, if I got paid then it’s theirs to do what they want with it. Your ‘mom’ is going to get business alone from the fact that Katy had the cake to begin with.” “Not to be a c**t, but Perry likely paid handsomely for the cake meaning she’s allowed to whatever she wants with it. It’s like Apple caring about how ppl use their phones after purchase, they don’t care as long as you paid for it lmao” “sometimes celebrities accept cakes [from fans] but ruin them to avoid possible poisoning. The decent ones try to stage it as an accident though.” “my mom was the the one who cleaned up the floor and she’s currently in the hospital bc she got food poisoning from tasting the cake so we’re gonna have to sue you. I’m in contact with a lawyer” “my mom invented fire and to see katy just blow it out broke her heart”

What are YOUR hot takes, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments down below!

