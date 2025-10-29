Lily Allen Quit Her OnlyFans After David Harbour Breakup!

Lily Allen is back to being a pop star — and yes, ending her other career on OnlyFans. But her new album wasn’t the catalyst for giving up the cash cow.

In July 2024, the 40-year-old singer announced she had launched an account on the adult platform specifically featuring photos of her feet. She learned they were “rated quite highly on the internet” and could make her a lot of money, so she gave it a shot! Lily charged $10 to get a peek at her tootsies, and she kept up with it for a few months, making some serious money! That is, until David Harbour broke her heart.

While speaking with Mel Ottenberg for Interview Magazine on Tuesday, the Sleepwalking artist opened up about her page, sharing exactly what people wanted from her. She said:

“They want dirty soles, white socks, like schoolgirl socks or ankle socks, some clean, some dirty. White socks in Mary Jane shoes. Stepping in food. Toe spreading, because that’s what happens when you’re climaxing. They like you to be touching your feet, a caress. Rubbing them with oil or something.”

The works, apparently! Lily noted that people even liked “shoes,” and “there’s a more sophisticated customer that likes a stocking and a court shoe.” When asked if she would “always have dark red on your toenails,” she replied:

“No, that’s the other thing they pay money for—they get to choose the color.”

Anything extra that was “so gross”? Lily would “tend to just ignore it and move on!” So funny to hear her talk about this world so pragmatically!

But she is moving on from the platform entirely now, though! And it’s all because of her cheating ex! The musician said the feet thing ended when she gave him the boot:

“It’s not really that interesting. I started it just over a year ago. I was quite active in the beginning, but when I broke up with David, it just wasn’t that fun anymore.”

Aw! We bet a lot of things weren’t as fun. We’ve all been through some bad breakups, though few as bad as what Lily describes on West End Girl. No wonder she didn’t want to pose for feet pics anymore — not after such a sole-crushing experience! LOLz!

Well, her subscribers are going to be so disappointed… and now they know to point the finger (or toe?) at David! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know!

