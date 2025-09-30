Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Taylor Swift Gave A Joke-Filled Speech At Selena Gomez's Wedding! All The Deets! Nina Dobrev Is 'Devastated' After Shaun White Breakup -- How She's Getting Through It! Taylor Swift Is Totally 'Controlling' Travis Kelce's Wedding Invite List, Says Pal! Travis Kelce Told Famous Pals About Taylor Swift Proposal MONTHS Ago! Who Is In The Epstein Birthday Book -- And What Did They Write?? OMG! Selena Gomez Reveals Surprise Star Who Will Be The Ring Bearer At Her & Benny Blanco’s Wedding! Epstein Birthday Book Shockers: Donald Trump Buys A Woman, Grooming Cartoons, & Photos Of Girls! Trump's Actual 'Things In Common' Note To Jeffrey Epstein Revealed -- It's Real & It's WORSE! Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce 'Bring Out the Best In Each Other,' Say Friends! They're BFFs?! The Most Surprising Celebrity Friendships! TNT PDA! Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Are ‘Always Kissing’ & ‘Touching’, Says Pal Erin Andrews! Nicola Peltz Didn't Just Skip Selena Gomez’s Bachelorette Party -- They Had A HUGE Falling Out, Claims Source! Over Someone's Behavior...

Keith Urban

Keith Urban's Friends Felt Nicole Kidman Split Was 'Inevitable' -- Marriage Issues Weren't 'A Secret'

Keith Urban’s Friends Felt Nicole Kidman Split Was 'Inevitable' – Marriage Issues Weren’t ‘A Secret’

While fans may be reeling over Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban‘s separation, this news is not a shock to their friends.

According to a new source for People, those in the former couple’s inner circle saw this coming a mile away. The insider said on Tuesday that it “really hasn’t been a secret” that the pair have “been living separately for a while now.” And because of this, those with ties to the country star weren’t surprised he pulled the plug:

“People close to Keith felt like the split was kind of inevitable.”

Oof. So sad!

Related: Blake Lively ‘Humiliated’ By Ryan Reynolds’ Latest Behavior

Several outlets have reported that the co-parents have not been living together all summer. Keith’s been touring since May, and Nicole has been in England working on Practical Magic 2 while their kids, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14, stayed with her. The husband and wife were last seen together in public in June, just days before their 19th wedding anniversary.

While Keith may have been ready for this end for quite some time, the actress was “blindsided” by his decision to end it after having been fighting to fix the marriage.

Reactions, y’all? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Sep 30, 2025 09:30am PDT

Share This