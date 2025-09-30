Keith Urban's Friends Felt Nicole Kidman Split Was 'Inevitable' -- Marriage Issues Weren't 'A Secret'

While fans may be reeling over Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban‘s separation, this news is not a shock to their friends.

According to a new source for People, those in the former couple’s inner circle saw this coming a mile away. The insider said on Tuesday that it “really hasn’t been a secret” that the pair have “been living separately for a while now.” And because of this, those with ties to the country star weren’t surprised he pulled the plug:

“People close to Keith felt like the split was kind of inevitable.”

Oof. So sad!

Several outlets have reported that the co-parents have not been living together all summer. Keith’s been touring since May, and Nicole has been in England working on Practical Magic 2 while their kids, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14, stayed with her. The husband and wife were last seen together in public in June, just days before their 19th wedding anniversary.

While Keith may have been ready for this end for quite some time, the actress was “blindsided” by his decision to end it after having been fighting to fix the marriage.

