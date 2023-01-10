Keke Palmer Is On Top Of The World In ‘Masterpiece’ Maternity Shoot With Darius Jackson! LOOK!

Keke Palmer is on top of the world in her new maternity photoshoot! Literally!

The momma-to-be took to Instagram Monday to show off a “masterpiece” of a maternity shoot with boyfriend Darius Jackson, and wow, it’s absolutely stunning! The 29-year-old thanked Nicki Minaj in her caption for connecting her with photographer David LaChapelle, and gushed:

“its giving POETRY. it’s giving MICHAEL ANGELO [sic]. it’s giving SISTINE CHAPEL. it’s giving MASTERPIECE. behold, a mother, a father and the blessed baby we await in pure awe.”

See (below):

What an amazing set design! She definitely looks like a goddess, and daddy Darius doesn’t look too bad himself. The Nope actress excitedly added:

“the greatest gift from above we could ever dream. we can’t wait to meet you little one! we are so glad to be your earth parents as God’s hands are placed so gently over your life.”

Awww, SO sweet! We just know she’s going to be the best momma!

Related: Keke Shuts Down Trolls Who Made Rude Comments About Her No-Makeup Pics!

Over the weekend, the former Nickelodeon star opened up about her pregnancy to Page Six, noting:

“I’m very excited, nervous and curious more than anything because it’s one of those things that no one can really prepare you for. More than anything, I can’t wait to get my hands on my baby.”

She also revealed plans to “slow down” ahead of her little one’s arrival.

We can’t wait! What do YOU think of Keke’s maternity shoot, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Darius Jackson/Instagram & MEGA/WENN]