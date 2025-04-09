Keke Palmer Seemingly Pulls Jonathan Majors Podcast Episode After INTENSE Online Backlash

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Did Keke Palmer just get cold feet??

The beloved actress sparked controversy earlier this month when she revealed an upcoming guest for her Baby, This Is Keke Palmer podcast would be none other than Jonathan Majors… Yikes.

If you don’t know why that’s bad, he’s the dude whose ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari accused him of domestic abuse in NYC in 2023. He was arrested over it AND was later found guilty of one count of reckless assault in the third degree and one of harassment. Before all that shocking information came to light, he was shaping up to be Marvel’s next big bad villain. But after the guilty verdict came in, the superhero studio swiftly fired him as the rest of Hollywood canceled him because… well, who would want to work with a convicted abuser? And now, that’s the question a LOT of fans have been asking Keke Palmer!

After the Nope star announced Jonathan as the guest for what would be her April 8 show, X (Twitter) users reacted VERY strongly:

“this is not serious right?” “This is extremely disappointing and earth shattering” “platforming abusers is so useless… and this is a clear blind spot for many ppl in the industry, her included. y’all celebrities don’t stand w women like you think, even if you’ve been abused yourself, if ur going OUT of your way to give THEM a voice.” “Some ppl seem to be allergic to being likable. She gains nothing from this and is risking her brand for no reason. Real bird behavior.” “Ugh. Come on keke. I wish we could leave abusers right where they are.”

The decision to interview him was even more perplexing as Keke herself previously accused her own baby daddy and ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson of domestic abuse in 2023… further mystifying fans as to why she would give a convicted abuser a platform to speak. Just really, really, not a great look!

However, one social media user tweeted last week that it’s “not too late to pull the episode.” Aaaand now, it looks like that’s the avenue the True Jackson, VP alum took!

On Tuesday, fans were expecting to have the Jonathan Majors podcast episode dropped on ‘em, but instead they were surprised to see an entirely different episode featuring rapper Kash Doll.

Wait, WHAT?!

Yes, instead of debuting the episode with the abuser, Keke quietly swapped it out for a less controversial episode. She’s yet to publicly address the decision — but it’s one that’s certainly captured fans’ attention on social media:

“Honestly, proud of her for taking control before it spiraled” “W KEKE. I KNEW she’d do the right thing” “it’s really good she did something about it, it clearly wouldn’t have been good for her career” “The backlash was well deserved inviting an abuser on her podcast after being a victim herself is..” “Because what was she thinking?!?” “it could’ve ruin her career tbh” “I love when bullying works for a good cause”

As of now, it’s not clear whether the episode featuring Jonathan has been pushed back temporarily or scrapped for good — though there is footage of it circulating around social media, so it definitely exists.

What do YOU think of this decision, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments down below.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/

