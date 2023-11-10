Jenelle Evans' Kids Bullied At School Over Her OnlyFans: REPORT

Jenelle Evans’ children reportedly aren’t happy about their mom being on OnlyFans.

The MTV personality joined the adult-themed website in May 2022 — less than two years after she blasted other celebrities for being on the platform. No one could blame her for changing her mind about OF, though! As we’ve heard, the site can earn the top creators a ton of money. But it’s apparently become a problem for two of Jenelle’s kids over the past year.

According to The US Sun on Thursday, her son Jace Evans and stepdaughter Maryssa Eason have been embarrassed and upset about the 31-year-old former reality star posting NSFW content on the site. In fact, Jenelle’s OnlyFans has created issues for the two teens at school as they’ve been getting bullied by their classmates over her content! Oh no! One insider said:

“Jenelle is so into making all this money and selling her soul to the devil with OnlyFans. At first, it was just lingerie, but now it’s so much more. It’s upsetting that Jenelle could do this to her kids.”

But it’s more than just the explicit content! The source further claims the Teen Mom alum’s has been focusing on her husband, David Eason, who has been charged with misdemeanor child abuse for assaulting Jace, and “making money” on the site lately. Despite the harassment Jace and Maryssa have faced at school, Jenelle has continued to post on her account. The source explained:

“Everything is all about David, and making money and showing her a** on OnlyFans, and the kids are suffering over there. It was a major problem for Jace at his school. The older kids have to bear the brunt of it because their friends see Jenelle advertising it on her social media- they can’t escape it.”

Another insider noted that “Maryssa is beyond over it” – but feels she cannot do anything about the situation, like moving to a different school, since Jenelle’s OnlyFans would only follow her no matter where she went:

“She has even considered changing schools, but she knows the OnlyFans thing is going to follow her wherever she goes. She’s now looking at early college admissions to get out of town. Now that she’s 16 and has her own car and license, she is gone as much as she can be. She comes and goes as she pleases.”

