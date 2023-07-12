Keke Palmer’s Boyfriend Darius Jackson Admitted Holding Her To 'A Perfect Standard' Before Outfit-Shaming Controversy!

We’re getting some more insight into Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson’s relationship…

As you know, the two have been dating since 2021. They welcomed their first child in February, a son named Leodis, and have always been pretty private. But before their recent drama, the pair opened up about their romance on the latest episode of her podcast Baby, This is Keke Palmer – and Darius made some eyebrow-raising comments. When asked about how he felt about making their relationship public, he admitted he felt the need to be “perfect” and even held the 29-year-old actress to a “perfect standard”:

“At first, it definitely was hard because it could all be very overwhelming. It was definitely overwhelming and intense at first. And it’s like, you almost feel that pressure of needing to be perfect. And so, it really confused me and infiltrated my mind because not only did I have to hold myself to that perfect standard, I was also holding you to a perfect standard as well. So, any moment of flaw on my side or on your side it was World War III because it’s like…”

Related: Jonah Hill Is Exactly Like Keke’s Boyfriend? Sarah Brady Highlights Viral Comparison!

First of all, no one is ever perfect — so that’s just an impossible standard to set to begin with. And this just sounds like some more controlling behavior from Darius by saying he thinks so highly of Keke that he expects nothing but perfection all the time. Ugh. Keke then chimed in, saying:

“— And now the world sees us.”

After Darius agreed with her, she went on to say that although they like to share some things with the world, there are certain aspects of their lives they wanted to keep for just them:

“It’s a lot of pressure because we are very proud and there are things that we want to share…at the same time we do want to be able to maintain the privacy of our relationship, and I feel like we’ve done such a good job at being able to do that.”

Yeah… This did not age well! Because their agreement on maintaining the privacy of their relationship completely went out the window shortly after the podcast episode was recorded! He publicly shamed Keke for dressing inappropriately and wearing a sheer black dress to Usher’s residency in Las Vegas last week while being a mother to their son. People quickly rallied around Keke, blasting her baby daddy for trying to control her and implying she can no longer dress in sexy ‘fits just because she has a kid now.

The backlash was so intense he deactivated his social media accounts for a minute. When Darius returned online, followers noticed a lot of his Instagram posts with Keke were removed from his account. The (former???) couple are also no longer following each other on the ‘gram.

She understandably seems fed up with him and his sexist ways! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below. You can also see the conversation about Keke and Darius’ relationship (below):

[Image via Keke Palmer/Instagram, Wondry/YouTube]