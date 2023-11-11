Keke Palmer Granted Temporary Restraining Order Against Ex Darius Jackson AND Sole Custody Of Their Son Leodis!

We have a huge update on the domestic violence situation involving Keke Palmer and her ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson.

As we previously reported, the 30-year-old actress filed a restraining order against Darius on Thursday, claiming he had been physically and emotionally abusive throughout their two-year relationship. Keke also asked for full legal and physical custody of their 8-month-old son, Leodis, since she was concerned for his “safety” after the 29-year-old had been “rough” with the child. It’s an awful, awful situation.

But thankfully, Keke has been granted a temporary restraining order against Darius and temporary sole custody of their son. According to People, the Los Angeles County judge approved her emergency request on Friday and ordered the fitness instructor to stay at least 100 yards away from the Akeelah and the Bee star and Leodis, as well as any childcare and schooling in place for their son.

On top of having sole custody of their kid, the temporary restraining order notes that Darius will have no visitation rights at this time. The father has not addressed the update on the situation yet – but did cryptically bid farewell to Leo before the abuse allegations came out.

A hearing has been set for December 5 to determine the cause of action for the temporary arrangement. Our hearts break for Keke. We continue to send her so much love during this difficult time.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

If you have sincere cause to suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org.

