Keke Palmer PERFECTLY Shuts Down Trolls Who Made Rude Comments About Her No-Makeup Pics!

Keke Palmer is the queen of self love, and we are here for it!

On Tuesday the 29-year-old took to Twitter to address something that she’d been seeing online. Internet trolls had been very harsh toward the actress since seeing her with a fresh-faced no makeup look — and she wasn’t having it! She took time to shut down the rude commenters, blasting:

“I just saw a few comments of ppl saying I was ugly cause I wasn’t wearing any makeup. And I really want y’all to get the help y’all need because makeup isn’t real. I’m beautiful in real life because of who I am, not what I look like.”

Continuing in the thread, the Nope star clarified she has no issues with herself and the comments won’t be bothering her:

“I wish I could bottle how I feel about myself and sell it. Because some people take comments to heart and these ppl just say anything. I mean truly it’s insane to say anyone is ugly, but especially me.”

I wish I could bottle how I feel about myself and sell it. Because some people take comments to heart and these ppl just say anything. I mean truly it’s insane to say anyone is ugly, but especially me. ???????????? — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) December 6, 2022

What an amazing way to shut down the trolls! And she’s right, who in their right mind would go after the stunning Keke Palmer? She has such an amazing self-confident attitude — something we should all strive for!

What are they even attacking her for? Being self-confident enough to post pics when she’s NOT all dolled up? She’s absolutely gorgeous inside and out, just look at this video she posted to her Instagram donning a fresh face!

We just love how she’s able to brush off the negativity and keep thriving. Reactions, Perezcious readers?

