Keke Palmer Reveals She’s Pregnant With Her First Child During SNL Hosting Debut!

Keke Palmer had some exciting news to share during her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live over the weekend… She’s pregnant!

The 29-year-old actress made the big announcement when stepped onto the Studio 8H stage for her opening monologue, telling the live audience:

“I’m especially glad to be here because there’s some rumors going around. People have been in my comments saying ‘Keke’s pregnant, Keke’s having a baby,’ and I want to set the record straight – I am!”

Ripping open her jacket, she showed off her bare baby bump. Keke continued to say:

“I gotta say, though, it is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you, but it’s even worse when they’re correct. I was trying so hard to keep it on the down low because I got a lot of stuff going on. People kept coming up to me, ‘Congratulations!’ I’m like, ‘Shhh, can y’all stop? I got a liquor sponsorship on the line! Once the check clears, we can get to the damn baby shower!”

LOLz! The Nope star concluded the monologue by sharing how happy she is about this next chapter in her life:

“Honestly, this has been the biggest blessing, and I am so excited. Guys, I’m going to be a mom! Even though some people feel a little weird about me having a baby because I was a child actor, I just want to say: Look, I’m 29. I’m grown. I have sex. I own a home. I stormed the capitol on January 6. You know, things adults do! I’m kidding. You all know I’m the same person I’ve always been, and I’m proud of that.”

She then added:

“As a matter of fact, when I first got into comedy and I dreamed of standing on this stage, I asked myself: Keke, who will you be? Will you be like a Maya Rudolph? Eddie Murphy? A Kristen Wiig type? And now that I’m here, I can tell you exactly who I am. Baby, I’m Keke Palmer.”

This is Keke’s first baby with her boyfriend Darius Jackson. Ch-ch-check out the monologue (below):

Such great news! Congrats to the momma-to-be!

Beyond the announcement, Keke also did not disappoint when it came to the sketches throughout the night! Following the monologue, she joined Cecily Strong and Bowen Yang for a parody of 1980s soap operas that was hilariously over-the-top. The best part had to be when Keke and Cecily broke into a classic catfight with the help of some stunt doubles. Between the delayed cuts, terrible fake punches, and visible safety gear worn by the stunt workers, we could not help but burst into laughter! Watch it (below):

Given Keke’s announcement, it doesn’t surprise us SNL also took a moment to spoof her pregnancy in an ultrasound sketch, during which viewers saw the babies smoking, jumping rope with the umbilical cord, and using an IUD as a pogo stick. See the ridiculous piece (below):

And to top off a great episode, Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell reunited for a sketch centered around behind-the-scenes interviews about the reboot of the beloved sitcom Kenan & Kel, which is now called Kenan and Kelly, and Keke has replaced Kel. Watch (below):

For the night, SZA served as the musical guest, delivering two stunning performances of her tracks, Shirt and Blind. As she finished her first song, she also dropped some huge news — revealing her album S.O.S. will be released on December 9. Check out the amazing performances (below):

Reactions to the episode, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments. You can also see the rest of the sketches for the night (below):

[Image via Saturday Night Live/YouTube]