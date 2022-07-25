Keke Palmer SLAMS Comparison To Zendaya Amid Fans' 'Colorism' Concerns: 'I’m An Incomparable Talent'

Keke Palmer wants the respect she deserves!

The actress been the talk of the town over the weekend following the release of Jordan Peele’s new film, Nope, which she stars in alongside Daniel Kaluuya. It’s been so well received, that some have even declared it her “breakout role.” Only that term is hardly true at all!

Keke’s been gracing our screens in one way or another for years now. Her sudden boost in popularity has some fans frustrated that she hasn’t been getting her flowers this whole time. Specifically, they’ve started to question why the 28-year-old hasn’t garnered the same mainstream popularity as other stars with a similar background — specifically, they turned to Disney Channel alum and current Euphoria star, Zendaya.

Journalist Aiyana Ishmael remarked on Twitter:

“It’s so interesting seeing the conversation around Keke Palmer having her breakout or superstar moment. It’s wild we live in different worlds because in my household Keke been a star for forever Akeelah & The Bee was my dad’s favorite movie it went triple platinum in my home.”

Hah! Another user claimed Keke wasn’t as popular because of the color of her skin, arguing in now-viral tweets:

“I’d like someone to do a deep-drive [sic] on the similarities and differences between Keke Palmer and Zendaya’s careers. This may be one of the clearest examples of how colorism plays out in Hollywood. They were both child-stars, but their mainstream popularity is very different.”

They went on to compare some of their respective career successes, adding:

“They are 2 incredibly talented Virgo Queens who each have an Emmy, but in different categories. Keke Palmer has done sooo much throughout her career, yet ppl are saying #NopeMovie is her breakout role? #Euphoria is what is considered Zendaya’s breakout role, but that makes sense.”

The thread quickly blew up, causing so much buzz online that the True Jackson, VP alum seemingly referenced it in a new series of tweets! On Sunday, the actress clapped back in the most iconic way — by listing all of her many incredible achievements! She wrote:

“A great example of colorism is to believe I can be compared to anyone. I’m the youngest talk show host ever. The first Black woman to star in her own show on Nickelodeon, & the youngest & first Black Cinderella on broadway. I’m an incomparable talent. Baby, THIS, is Keke Palmer.”

From child star to the big screen, she’s been booked and busy for years now, she continued:

“I’ve been a leading lady since I was 11 years old. I have over 100+ credits, and currently starring in an original screenplay that’s the number one film at the box office #NOPE.”

Nope earned over $44 million in ticket sales during its opening weekend. That’s the highest total for an original movie since Jordan’s last film, Us, three years ago. Go girl!

Seeing as she just continues to have success after success, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder star doesn’t plan on stopping anytime soon — and she certainly doesn’t need the internet pitting her against another young actress! The singer concluded:

“I’ve had a blessed career thus far, I couldn’t ask for more but God continues to surprise me.”

Go off!

Aside from making her name on Nickelodeon’s True Jackson, VP in 2008, Keke’s also starred in Akeelah and the Bee, Scream Queens, and Hustlers. This year, she voiced a leading role in Pixar’s Lightyear. Among so many other credits, she even co-hosted Good Morning America’s third hour, Strahan, Sara & Keke. So, yeah, she is a shining star — and has been burning bright for years whether or not people have been paying attention! What an iconic way to squash the unwanted comparison. Thoughts?!

