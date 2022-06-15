No, Zendaya Isn't Pregnant! THAT Viral TikTok Prank Explained...

Holding out hope for a Tomdaya baby?? You’re gonna have to keep waiting!

Fans were in a frenzy on Tuesday after a TikTok video went viral, seemingly suggesting that Zendaya was pregnant with her boyfriend Tom Holland’s baby! But hours after she was a trending topic on Twitter, the Euphoria star took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday to debunk the rumors, writing:

“See now, this is why I stay off Twitter. Just making stuff up for no reason…weekly.”

But why did fans think this in the first place? Well, it was all a part of a new TikTok prank involving Kris Jenner! Huh??

We know what you’re thinking — what the heck does the KarJenner momager have to do with this? A lot, actually!

In the viral TikTok clip, a photo of Zendaya’s IG account appeared to show that she had posted an ultrasound (which we now know was totally fake), including a faux caption that expressed:

“I love you. Halfway there.”

No wonder fans were freaking out!! But here’s what a majority of them missed — the video then cuts to a clip of Kris Jenner dancing to Lady Marmalade with the text:

“YOU JUST GOT KRISSED! SEND THIS TO YOUR FRIEND TO #KRIS THEM”

Ch-ch-check it out (below)!

LOLz!

The new trend is all about luring viewers into believing a story and then revealing it was all made up! So the pregnancy chatter was only ever meant to be a joke, but the news caught fire without everyone realizing what getting “Krissed” really was. Just look at how excited fans were on social media:

“Zendaya PREGNANT?? I just fell to my knees in a walmart” “zendaya only got pregnant to make me jealous tbh” “WAITT ZENDAYA IS PREGNANT??” “zendaya is NOT pregnant bc she wouldnt do that to me” “I AUDIABLY GASPED AND THEN GASPED AGAIN”

Hah!!

The Spider-Man: No Way Home co-stars have been publicly dating since July 2021. Over the past few months, the 25-year-old actress has opened up more about her relationship, telling Entertainment Tonight in April that she’s relied on Tom to help her while filming heavy Euphoria scenes, reflecting:

“I think it’s great to have that support and love around you, because you need that.”

Last year, the Uncharted star was also gushing about becoming a father one day – so who knows, maybe there really will be a Tomdaya baby in the future?! He told People:

“I love kids. I can’t wait to be a dad — I can wait and I will, but I can’t wait! If I’m at a wedding or a party, I’m always at the kids’ table hanging out.”

They would make such cute parents!! But for now, there’s no bun in the oven! Were you fooled by this TikTok trend, Perezcious readers?? Let us know (below)!

