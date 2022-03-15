Kelis' Husband Mike Mora Dead At 37 Following Stomach Cancer Battle

Singer and chef Kelis’ husband Mike Mora has sadly passed away after battling stage 4 stomach cancer. He was just 37.

The musician’s manager Steve Satterthwaite released a statement on Monday, telling Entertainment Tonight:

“Sadly, it’s true that Mike Mora has passed away. We would ask all to respect Kelis and her family’s privacy as of right now. Thank you.”

Kelis has yet to make a public statement on her husband’s death. They shared two kids, son Shepherd, 6, and daughter Galilee, 1. She’s also the mom of 12-year-old Knight whom she shares with ex-husband Nas. This is no doubt a terribly difficult time for them all.

The photographer first revealed he was diagnosed with cancer in October 2021. He had already been battling the disease in secret for about a year at that point. At the time of his diagnosis, doctors suspected he had 18 months to live. Twelve months later, he shared the news with Instagram followers by posting a photo he had taken in the hospital.

Mike had been experiencing “the worst pain” in his stomach that began to spread across his body. He held off seeking medical attention at first, but soon the pain became unavoidable, he reflected:

“Loss of appetite. Pain in my back also started to creep in…finally decided to do something about it. It was a bit late. But just in time.”

He began treatment and shared his story in hopes of helping others in a similar position. He also noted how lonely it was to be undergoing such a scary health issue in the middle of the pandemic, saying:

“I thought the whole time that I just had an ulcer. With no idea what was about to come my way. Here I was, in a hospital bed, during the middle of the pandemic. All alone.”

It must have been so emotional to go through that alone.

Many of Mora’s friends have taken to social media to pay tribute to him. Actor Evan Ross wrote in a since-deleted post on IG:

“We lost a brother Yesterday. We will truly miss you Mike. Thinking of some of the great times we all spent together. Everything I saw you do. Was built in passion. I loved connecting again with you. Hearing about your children and the life you and your wife have built. Im sending all the prayers and love to your family brother. @kelis ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️RIP @mikemorafotos.”

Photographer Brian Bowen Smith also mused:

“Saddened to hear the news about our dear friend Mike passing away last night. Working with you was such a pleasure. I loved all of your questions and your passion for your family and photography. Reminds me of me. Sending love to his wife and family. Mike had been sick for a minute but he loved being on set. Today we will be thinking of you at every frame. Great example of why you need to live every day to the fullest. And be great full for every day your here. Love you MM. way to soon. He was an amazing photographer and would have gone far. Sweetest guy I ever met.”

Truly so, so sad. He was so young…. Sending love to Kelis and her family in this heartbreaking time. R.I.P.

