Kelly Clarkson Honored Dolly Parton With INCREDIBLE Rendition Of I Will Always Love You At ACM Awards -- WATCH!

Kelly Clarkson stole the show at the ACM Awards on Monday night!

The singer took the stage to pay tribute to country music legend Dolly Parton (who was hosting the fancy shindig), and she did not disappoint! While wearing a form-fitting black dress and silver jewelry, Kelly sang I Will Always Love You, the 76-year-old’s classic track that was made even more famous when it was covered by the late Whitney Houston.

Dolly was so moved by the touching performance, saying afterward:

“I know that Whitney is smiling down on us tonight, so thank you very much — she would be proud of that.”

Awwww! The 9 to 5 star also added:

“I was backstage trying not to cry my false eyelashes off — slinging snot in every direction and tears. But anyway, that was an amazing job!”

So sweet! Take a listen (below)!

Wow! Reactions??

[Image via Kelly Clarkson/Wired/YouTube]