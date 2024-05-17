Miranda Lambert 'Avoided' Ex Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani At ACM Awards! Details On How She Feels After All These Years!

Miranda Lambert made sure to stay far away from ex-husband Blake Shelton during the Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday night!

According to a source for DailyMail.com, the Kerosene artist and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, avoided Blake and his wife, Gwen Stefani, throughout the award show. However, keeping their distance from Blake and Gwen has nothing to do with the foursome having “bad blood!” The insider says it’s quite the opposite! The former couple are supposedly on “civil terms” years after their messy divorce!

So what’s the deal? Miranda just didn’t want a bunch of commotion if she ran into Blake and Gwen during the event so she made sure to steer clear of them! Hmm. The source explained:

“They really did not want to have to meet up during some massive event with all those eyes on them so they kept their distance. There is no bad blood, really, Miranda just didn’t want to make a big scene so she avoided Blake. But she is definitely on civil terms with Blake and is happy for him.”

Successfully avoiding Gwen and Blake must have been hard! The Voice stars performed soon after Miranda, so there was a chance she could’ve bumped into them backstage if she wasn’t careful! Not to mention all of them walked the red carpet — though at different times. Heck, what if they’d been seen running into one another on camera?! That would have been terrible…

But the big news here, since they didn’t collide… Those two are on good terms now?! Seriously?! That’s a far cry from how their post-divorce relationship used to be!

As you may recall, Miranda and Blake got married in 2011. However, their marriage came to an end in 2015! Blake filed for divorce that same year, and things got ugly fast! The Boys ‘Round Here singer accused Miranda of cheating on him with another country star. She denied the allegations — then claimed he had been the one stepping out during their marriage! Blake shut down the infidelity accusation as well, but it was a bitter fight.

Their split got so nasty! We’d never have guessed the pair were on better terms now. But we guess that time does heal all wounds? But not enough for her to be open to running into her ex-husband and his new wife in public! LOLz!

