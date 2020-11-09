Country Singer Lee Brice Drops Out Of CMA Awards After Testing Positive For COVID-19

The 54th Annual CMA Awards will broadcast live from Nashville’s Music City Center this week on November 11, but unfortunately, the big festivities will go down without one of the biggest names in country music.

According to reporting from Variety, a rep for Lee Brice shared the 41-year-old artist had tested positive for coronavirus. Despite the unfortunate diagnosis so close to showtime, the I Don’t Dance singer is reportedly “in good spirits and not experiencing any symptoms.”

Before contracting COVID-19, he was slated to perform alongside Carly Pearce, as both singers are nominated in the Music Video of the Year and Musical Event of the Year categories for their hit, I Hope You’re Happy Now. But we hope fans aren’t too disappointed with the cancellation because health absolutely comes first!

Per the outlet, Brice was tested and received his results before arriving for any award show-related rehearsals or activities, and will be quarantined at home until he’s cleared by doctors. He thanked followers for their support via his rep, who shared:

“Lee would like to thank the CMAs and all of his incredible fans for his nominations and is wishing his fellow nominees an incredible evening celebrating the best of country music.”

Rest up and get well soon, man!

For the record, viewers will still have a lot to look forward when the awards show airs on Wednesday night with stars like Justin Bieber, Reba McEntire, Dan + Shay, and more set to take the stage. Remember, it’s a privilege to even pull this off mid-pandemic!

But for Lee Brice and Carly Pearce fans out there, we hope the duo’s official music video (below) can make up for a live set!

[Image via Judy Eddy/Nicky Nelson/WENN]