Kelly Clarkson Admits Co-Parenting With Ex Brandon Blackstock Is 'Tough' Amid Messy Divorce

It’s never easy to co-parent children — even more so when you claimed that your former husband defrauded you out of millions! Unfortunately, it’s Kelly Clarkson who is learning this the hard way with her ex, Brandon Blackstock.

On Monday’s episode of her namesake show, the famous singer spoke with Khloé Kardashian about how “tough” it has been to share the parenting duties of their daughter River Rose, 6, and son Remington Alexander, 4, while they are living apart.

In the conversation, the Grammy winner bonded over the difficulties of raising children with an ex, telling the KUWTK star who shares daughters True with Tristan Thompson:

“It’s tough… I know with me and Brandon, it’s just a difficult thing because we’re in different places, and it’s like, we both agree on the main things, but it’s hard thing when you’re not together all the time, for me personally.”

Later in the interview, The Voice coach added that she and her former manager hubby always have the “focus on” their kids, explaining:

“As long as you make sure it’s about the children and their best interests, then we’re both on board.”

The former couple announced they were ending their seven-year marriage in June, citing “irreconcilable differences.” Clarkson currently resides in El Lay with her kids, whom she got primary physical custody of back in November, while Blackstock lives in Montana, where his fam has quarantined for the past year. The former American Idol alum was also a stepmom to his two children from a previous marriage — Savannah, 19, and Seth, 14. It’s unclear if Kelly maintains a relationship with the teens still.

In a December episode of her daytime series, the Stronger performer revealed that she worried about the divorce’s effect on her children, saying:

“It’s horrible. There are so many hard parts. The hardest for me is the kids. That’s the hardest for me. I think as women we are trained … to take it all on and you can deal with it and you’re fine, but it’s you babies that you worry about.”

Unfortunately for everyone, the divorce took a nasty turn after news broke of Clarkson filing a fraud claim against her exes management company, Starstruck Management Group. As we previously reported, she claimed in October that her agreement with them was a “fraudulent and subterfuge device.” She also accused her former beau and his father, Narvel Blackstock, of being unlicensed talent agents in California. While she initially sought to terminate her agreement with them, the pop artist also wanted back the millions of dollars she paid for their services from 2007 to 2020. DAYUM! The estranged spouse has since denied those claims.

Messy, messy, and messy, if we do say so ourselves! Well, here’s hoping it gets a little easier for you, Kelly!

