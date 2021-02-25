First Lady Dr. Jill Biden Gives Kelly Clarkson Some Expert Advice On Healing After A Divorce

We’re taking some notes…

In Dr. Jill Biden’s first major one-on-one interview since becoming the First Lady, she served up some advice to Kelly Clarkson about healing after a divorce — and let us say this now, it was so sweet!

As you may know by now, Clarkson filed for divorce from her husband Brandon Blackstock in June 2020. The pair, who were married for seven years, share two children, River Rose, 6, and Remington Alexander, 4 and have since requested joint legal and physical custody of the kids.

During a part of the Thursday episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Dr. Biden — a divorcee herself — spoke to the daytime talk show host about life after a divorce. Citing her momma’s advice, she stressed to Clarkson that things happen for a reason:

“I want to tell you, Kelly, I mean, this is what I would say to you if I were your mother. You know, my mother always said to me, ‘Things are going to look better tomorrow,’ and if you can take one day at a time and things will get better.”

In case you didn’t know, FLOTUS divorced her ex-husband Bill Stevenson in 1975 after five years of marriage. After marrying the current president, she raised his sons Beau Biden and Hunter Biden after their mother and younger sister passed away in a car crash in 1972. The couple later had a daughter, Ashley. Unfortunately, their son Beau died at the age of 46 from brain cancer in 2015. In the touching interview, Dr. Biden continued, stating how she would have never have met Joe Biden if it were for her breakup:

“I look back on it now, and I think, you know, if I hadn’t gotten divorced, I never would’ve met Joe. I wouldn’t have the beautiful family I have now. So I really think things happen for the best. And I think, Kelly, over time — I don’t know how long it’s been for you — but I think over time, you heal, and you’re going to be surprised. I can’t wait until that day comes for you, and you’re going to call me up, and you’re going to say, ‘Hey Jill, you were right!’”

Following along with what the educator said, Clarkson then jokingly replied:

“Yeah, I was just kidding.”

Ch-ch-check out the touching words for yourself (below):

In the past, the American Idol alum has addressed why she has chosen to speak so publicly about her MESSY divorce. In the interview with Entertainment Tonight, the star opened up about how difficult it has been to decide what to talk candidly about, explaining:

“There’s a lot of hearts involved here. And you know, that’s the thing that’s been kind of hard to navigate is I am an open book, but at some point, I’m a mama bear more than I am a person in the public eye. So, I care one hundred percent more about my children than I do anything else on this planet. So, that’s been the hard thing of, like, yes, I’m willing to share my experience and yes, it is the worst. I mean, the past few months have been horribly sad. But at the same time, I have to think, ‘Hmmm, like, what I say has a domino effect in other people’s lives.’”

Clarkson added:

“I’ve been through two divorces in my family, husband as well in his own family as a child. We didn’t have social media around when that happened. And, like, having kids that run the gambit of four to 19 is a really tough thing. And, you know, I’ve had conversations with one of our eldest about how difficult it is in the public eye when your parents are so…you know, one of them is so prominent, and having to navigate that for them is hard on their hearts. I’m just careful also while being real.”

