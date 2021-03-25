Kelly Clarkson Tells Gwyneth Paltrow She 'Can't Even Imagine' Getting Married Again Amid Difficult Divorce

Kelly Clarkson isn’t so sure about marriage anymore.

And honestly, as she’s currently going through her difficult divorce from estranged husband Brandon Blackstock, we totally understand her thinking on this one! But also… maybe she’ll change her mind after some time passes?!

The 38-year-old American Idol alum explained her thought process during her eponymous talk show on Wednesday morning. Interestingly, it came up as part of a segment in which Clarkson welcomed actress Gwyneth Paltrow for a virtual interview.

During their chat, the crooner inquired about Paltrow’s decision to tie the knot with TV producer Brad Falchuk almost three years ago — especially considering how the 48-year-old Oscar winner had just split from first husband Chris Martin four years before, in March of 2014.

Amazed that Paltrow took a second shot at marriage, Clarkson opined (below):

“You’ve been married for two years. Coming from someone who’s literally amidst a divorce, I can’t even imagine doing it again. So that’s amazing that you found love, and you found the space and the vulnerability — that level to say yes, and do it again. Was that hard for you?”

Ever so wise in the ways of life and love (and bizarre lifestyle products), Paltrow responded:

“Probably the hardest thing I’ve ever done, and probably allowing myself to learn the lessons that I needed to learn from my divorce and then being able to really kind of do that work on myself and then open myself up again.”

Smart!

But then Gwyneth dropped the real kicker on Kelly, adding:

“You will have it again, Kelly. It just takes time.”

Amen to THAT!

Like we said, we totally get Kelly’s pessimistic take on love right now, especially after her split from Blackstock has taken a difficult turn.

But to her credit, she praised Paltrow’s positivity and — at least briefly — optimistically looked ahead to a more hopeful future!

Kelly concluded (below):

“I’m actually in that place where I think a lot of people, I’ve heard, that go through divorce, it’s almost like you start dating yourself again, like you actually make time for you again, and I love dating me. I’m actually not looking for it. It’s also a beautiful thing for a lot of people like me that are going through divorce that do want that in the future, to know that it can and will probably happen for you.”

Indeed! We are all worthy of love! It just takes a little patience to find it sometimes.

Watch Clarkson and Paltrow dish on divorce and marriage (below). Oh, and revel in the Goop founder’s CRAZY tale about how her godfather, Steven Spielberg, also doubled as her wedding videographer, too:

What a wild wedding THAT must have been.

Anyways, what are your reactions to Kelly's divorce discussion, Perezcious readers? Gwyneth's advice is on point, isn't it?? Time heals all wounds, and with patience and some work, Kelly can find love again!

Right??

Sound OFF with your reaction to all that down in the comments (below)…

