Kelly Clarkson Forced To Pay A LOT In Spousal Support As Divorce Proceeds...

Good thing Kelly Clarkson makes BANK from her country music and daytime TV talk show ventures, because she’s just been ordered to PAY UP!

The 39-year-old American Idol alum has officially been ordered to pay her estranged husband Brandon Blackstock a whopping $200,000 per month in spousal and child support by a judge looking over their divorce docs!

Two-hundred thousand bucks a month! Seriously?!

According to legal documents first obtained by The Blast, a Los Angeles County Court judge had the singer and her estranged husband to figure things out when it comes to their joint property, child custody, and monthly income. In the filing, the former couples’ finances are listed for reference — and it turns out that The Voice judge earns a whopping $1,583,617 per month in income. That’s a LOT of money!

Soooo knowing that, the judge retroactively declared that starting back on April 1, 2021, Kelly is to be required to pay Brandon $150,000 per month in spousal support. (!!!)

She also had to front child support money, too, according to the docs (below):

“[Kelly] will also pay child support to (Brandon) for the benefit of the minor children, River Rose Blackstock, born June 12, 2014, and Remington Alexander Blackstock, born April 12, 2016, in the amount of $45,601 per month.”

There goes another fifty grand, then! (The kids are going to be living well, we should say!)

That grand total lines up to Kelly cutting a monthly check to her former man for exactly $195,601. Imagine doing that twelve times a year!

Interestingly, the docs also reveal that Brandon — who is the former stepson of country music legend Reba McEntire — has decided to leave his career in the entertainment business entirely! The legal forms claim that he has “made a very deliberate choice to change his life and become a rancher full time,” and he’ll now be in Montana at the former couple’s ranch with, uhhh, cattle and stuff.

Ooookay!

Blackstock will reportedly still rep Blake Shelton, but the docs claim that he spends “minimal time regarding his representation,” and thus the way is paved for him to ranch pretty much 24/7/365 as he has apparently so chosen. What a career shift!

The former couple’s Montana ranch property isn’t a small thing, either. The judge decreed that Brandon alone is now responsible for it, and he must cover all the costs associated with the property. That includes the mortgage, any loans against the property, taxes, and upkeep — which the court estimated could total as much as $81,000 per month all-in.

Oh, and that’s not all! And this one is big: the daytime TV host is also on the hook for a $1.25 million attorney bill covering professional costs for Blackstock’s legal counsel through all of this, too. Jeez… What do U make of this spousal support decree, Perezcious readers? It’s temporary, so things could certainly change as the divorce is finalized.

But still… what a monthly bill to come due… Kelly makes bank and she’s super popular, though, so something tells us her career can weather the storm and she’ll get through things OK!

