Kelly Clarkson Breaks Out In Sobs While Performing Song About Brandon Blackstock Romance Days Before His Death

Kelly Clarkson was struggling to keep it together just days before her ex-husband’s death.

Days after Brandon Blackstock tragically passed away from cancer at just 48 years old last week, emotional footage has surfaced of Kelly breaking down in tears on stage. The resurfaced clip comes from the July 26 date of her Las Vegas Studio Sessions residency and depicts the American Idol winner discussing her song Piece by Piece. She reveals she wrote it back at the beginning of her marriage to Brandon when she had high hopes for the future, but has changed the lyrics now multiple times to reflect their separation. They originally went:

“He’ll never walk away / He’ll never break her heart / He’ll take care of things / He’ll love her piece by piece / He restored my faith / That a man can be kind and a father should be great”

But they now go:

“I’m learning every day how to love me / I let go of the shame that you taught me / Piece by piece, I restored the faith that a heart can still beat even if it breaks”

Explaining the rewrites, Kelly told the audience:

“This next song, I’ve never rewritten a song more. And I probably never will. I wrote this song with a lot of hope, OK? And projection for happiness and [something] better than what was happening. And then, well, life set in and I had to change the lyrics.”

But after getting through her messy split, she decided to change the lyrics again after thinking:

“You know what? That sounded a little angry.”

She wanted the lyrics to sound true to her life these days, noting, “I’ve done some therapy.” She started to get super emotional and told the crowd:

“I’m really trying to pull it together.”

Aw. After stepping away from the mic to wipe away tears, she returned to perform the song. Gosh. She must’ve been going through so many emotions… Watch her break down in tears while performing it (below):

So heartbreaking that just days later, Brandon passed away… We cannot imagine how difficult these last few months have been for her and her kids. Our hearts continue to be with Kelly and Brandon’s whole family. Rest in peace.

